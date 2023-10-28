Highlights Sunderland's recent defeat to Leicester City had some positives, with players like Jack Clarke and Jobe Bellingham performing well.

Tony Mowbray acknowledged that Leicester City is a strong team and expects a tough game against Norwich City.

Despite a recent dip in form, Sunderland's manager remains confident in his young team's ability to win matches in the competitive Championship.

Sunderland have endured a rough patch of late in the Championship, as Tony Mowbray's side head into a home clash with Norwich City after suffering three consecutive defeats.

Whilst a 4-0 defeat in the North East Derby against Middlesbrough prior to the October international break followed by a 2-1 loss away to Stoke showed signs of concern, the Black Cats' latest defeat showed a number of positives as they were narrowly beaten by a Leicester City side who recorded their eighth straight victory on Tuesday night.

The likes of Jack Clarke and Jobe Bellingham were yet again at the forefront of Sunderland's play at the King Power Stadium, with the latter coming closest to cancelling out James Justin's 12th-minute header, and the visitors also saw a penalty shout waved away when Dan Neil was brought down by Wout Faes just before half-time.

Mowbray wasn't afraid to admit post-match that his opposition were a "Premier League team".

"I'm only interested in us coming and giving a good account of ourselves and testing ourselves against a Premier League outfit, and they will be a Premier League outfit again next season."

After the trio of losses, Sunderland have slipped from fourth to tenth in the space of a week, but there is no real cause for concern at this moment in time as only nine points separate Leeds United in third to Huddersfield Town, who occupy the final spot above the relegation zone.

Championship Table (As it stands October 26th) Team P GD Pts 9 Middlesbrough 13 1 20 10 Sunderland 13 6 19 11 Blackburn Rovers 13 -2 19 12 Birmingham City 13 1 18 13 Bristol City 13 1 18 14 Norwich City 13 0 17 15 Watford 13 0 16 16 Millwall 13 -3 16

Tony Mowbray expecting tough test against Norwich City

Saturday afternoon's game against Norwich is a perfect opportunity for two sides who have struggled for form in recent weeks, with the Canaries suffering back-to-back defeats at Carrow Road at the hands of Leeds United and Middlesbrough.

David Wagner's side have won one of their last five outings - a 2-0 victory over Birmingham on September 30th - and haven't won on the road since a convincing 4-0 success at Huddersfield on August 26th.

Regardless, the 59-year-old Sunderland boss is under no illusions the threats posed by a side full of Championship knowhow and a manager who knows what it takes to be successful at this level.

"Norwich are a team with a lot of experienced players if you think about Duffy, Gibson, and McLean," he said via the Sunderland Echo.

"They have international players and they have been competing in the Premier League in recent years. They also have a coach who has been promoted out of this league before, so it's a tough game for us. Norwich was the game before I came in last year. They won 1-0. We are expecting a really tough game.”

The nature of the Championship has also given the experienced manager reasons for optimism and caution, as his side continue to have the youngest average ages per starting XI in the division as per Transfermarkt.

"I sit here with confidence that we can go anywhere and win, and yet also knowing that this is the Championship and we can lose football matches. We have inexperienced footballers and we're teaching them how to play, when to play fast and slow, when to be direct and when to take risks and invite teams onto us. They either take it on really fast and we become a wonderful team, or we suffer a little on the way.

How will Sunderland vs Norwich City play out?

This clash at the Stadium of Light is a game full of intrigue, with both clubs needing a return to form before being potentially stuck in a rut as we move towards the Christmas period.

Both sides possess a number of technically gifted forwards, but it's in the midfield where this game will be won or lost through key battles involving the likes of the aforementioned McLean and Neil. Regardless of the outcome, the scoreline could be a narrow one.