Sunderland boss explains situation that saw current midfielder leave Blackburn Rovers under his stewardship

Tony Mowbray has revealed that there were no “bad feelings” involved when Blackburn Rovers let Corry Evans go under his stewardship, whilst in conversation with the Chronicle Live.

The 32-year-old was not offered a new contract at Ewood Park at the end of the 2020/21 Championship campaign, with the Northern Irishman arriving at Sunderland midway through the summer of 2021.

Now, with Mowbray back in charge of Evans, the experienced midfielder has gone on to play regularly and has worn the captain’s armband for the most part.

In fact, Evans has started every single league game under Mowbray’s stewardship.

Explaining why he was not offered fresh terms back when the pair were at Blackburn, Mowbray told the Chronicle Live: “There was no bad feeling when Corry left.

“It was basically a situation where he was running out of contract and we had to decide whether to offer him a contract at a level that would improve on his current contract. We had John Buckley [coming through], for instance, who was a young lad and was probably on a third of what he [Evans] was on, and he needed the encouragement to play.

“If Corry wasn’t going to play enough minutes, as he didn’t that season [2020-21] basically because he fractured his eye socket and his skull and then broke his toe in his first game back, then it was an easy transition. His contract was running down, he wanted to play football – he’s an international footballer – and a decision was made to encourage the young players at the club by giving them opportunities to play.

“And for a senior international player like Corry, the salary level we might have had to get to, we let him go and explore the market which is what he did and he came to Sunderland.”

The verdict

Evans has been an important part of the midfield at Sunderland this season and has continued to impress through the shift of power from Alex Neil to Mowbray.

A player evidently of Championship quality, and playing an important role in the development of the younger players within this squad, it is no surprise to see Evans thriving.

Of course, when Mowbray was in charge at Blackburn, they had a decision to make about Evans, with his departure making sense for all involved.

Now, in a situation completely different from the one he had at Blackburn, Mowbray is evidently happy with the midfielder’s progress and the abilities he brings.