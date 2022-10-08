Sunderland boss details reasoning behind omission of key figure during Blackpool draw

Sunderland manager Tony Mowbray has revealed a desire to attack Tuesday night’s clash with more firepower led him to omit Dan Neil from the starting XI, whilst in conversation with the Chronicle Live.

The Black Cats, who have been operating with an out-and-out striker as a result of injuries to Ross Stewart and Ellis Simms, have subsequently needed to be creative.

In the absence of the aforementioned duo, the likes of Elliot Embleton, Patrick Roberts and Alex Pritchard have been tasked with playing slightly further up the pitch.

Detailing why Neil was left out of the most recent starting XI when hosting Blackpool during the week, Sunderland boss Mowbray told Chronicle Live: “I had a decision to make, really.

“I wanted to put another attacking player on the pitch, so I gambled with playing with five attackers rather than the four that we’d been playing with.

“We played Amad up top and took that midfielder out. At home, it was just a decision I made.

“I sat Dan down and talked to him, he understands. I was considering leaving Corry out and putting Dan in that pivot position because he can move the ball through the lines quickly, but ultimately I decided on [keeping] the experience of Corry to play behind [Alex] Pritchard and [Elliot] Embleton.”

The verdict

As mentioned above, the absence of Stewart and Simms means that Mowbray has had to be a lot more creative when it comes to his team selections.

Not only do Stewart and Simms provide a goalscoring service, their abilities to hold the ball up and introduce others into play is a common feature of how the Black Cats started the season.

Managing to continue dominating possession, turning pressure into goals has been a slight issue over the last few weeks.

Ultimately, it is understandable why Mowbray has opted to target home games when deciding to attack games more.

It would be no surprise if Neil returns for today’s fixture away at Swansea City.