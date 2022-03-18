Sunderland boss Alex Neil makes somewhat strange Stadium of Light comparison

Sunderland boss Alex Neil has said that playing at the Stadium of Light is like going to ‘Disneyland’ for some teams in League One.

Speaking ahead of the Black Cats tie with Lincoln City tomorrow, Neil was discussing the difference for Sunderland playing away from home and in front of their own fans when he made the bizarre claim.

“Sunderland as a football club is still a massive club, irrespective of the fact that we are in League One just now,” Neil said via the Sunderland Echo.

“Coming to the Stadium of Light for some teams it’s like Disneyland, I bet it’s fantastic for them to come here and play at this type of venue, because it is a Premier League stadium.

“For some teams they don’t sample that on a weekly basis so coming here and plying in that type of arena is a big occasion for them.

“I think when we go away to teams at their own venue they are naturally more expansive, and naturally come out to try and beat us more.

“Whereas the last two teams that have come here they have camped in there own half and basically asked them to break them down which leaves a lot of space in behind you which leaves you vulnerable to the counter attack.”

On the most part, Sunderland have been fairly good at the Stadium of Light this season, winning 13 of their 19 matches home matches this campaign.

They have lost on four occasions, though, and Alex Neil says if teams sit back and keep the crowd quiet, naturally, Sunderland have to become more expansive, which leaves gaps in their defence.

“If they come here, keep our crowd quiet and frustrate the team, naturally we are going to have to be more and more expansive to try and win the game – then they can try and hit us on the counter,” Neil continued.

“If I was an opposing manager that’s how I would try and set up as well.

“We need to try and guard against that and that’s where the challenge lies.

“I think when we go away from home teams view as a bit of a free hit to try and get a scalp in terms of the size of the club. We have no complaints about it and it is what it is.”

Sunderland currently sit sixth in the League One after their win over Crewe Alexandra last weekend.

The Black Cats are right in the middle of a pack of five teams separated by vying for play-off spots, with the gap from Oxford United in fourth to Wycombe in eighth just three points.

The Verdict

The last thing we expected Alex Neil to be talking about ahead of Sunderland’s tie with Lincoln City was Disneyland.

Although it seems a bizarre claim, you can see where Neil is coming from.

Sunderland’s attendance and stadium capacity is far larger than the majority of those in their league, which also brings added pressure if the game isn’t going your way.

The Black Cats have been pretty good at home though, so it appears having thirty odd thousand fans behind them is a help, rather than hinderance.