Sunderland boost emerges as Wolves transfer stance cleared up

Sunderland have received a major transfer boost with Wolves preparing to offload Dion Sanderson permanently this summer.

Sanderson has made just one senior appearance for Wolves over the course of his short career, but the young defender has excelled on loan in the EFL with Cardiff City and Sunderland, showing versatility and quality.

Despite a change of direction in terms of management at Molineux and Nuno Santo moving on, it appears that there is no future for Sanderson with the club.

Football Insider report that Wolves are preparing to let Sanderson leave permanently this summer, with the 21-year-old’s price-tag believed to be a modest £2m at this stage.

That’s offered Sunderland serious hope of a reunion, with the Black Cats working on a deal that will see Sanderson return to the Stadium of Light permanently.

The centre-back thrived under Lee Johnson last season on loan in League One, finishing the campaign with 27 appearances made for Sunderland.

However, Sanderson missed the conclusion of the campaign with an ill-timed injury that coincided with Sunderland again missing out on promotion via the League One play-offs.

Without Sanderson, Johnson’s side were beaten over two legs by Lincoln City in the semi-finals and are now facing up to a fourth consecutive year in League One.

The Verdict

This is big news for Sunderland, who could do far worse this summer than getting Sanderson back on a permanent deal.

When Johnson’s side were really thriving last season, Sanderson was at the heart of defence and producing classy performances most weeks.

£2m feels a really good deal for him, even considering the fact he’s entering the last 12 months of his contract at Molineux this summer.

Of course, Sunderland cannot afford to push their entire budget on Sanderson, but £2m is very affordable and surely Johnson is going to push for that piece of business to be done.

Thoughts? Let us know!