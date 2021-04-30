Sunderland, Blackburn, Preston enter transfer hunt for 12-goal EFL attacker

Crewe Alexandra forward Owen Dale is attracting interest from Sunderland, Ipswich, Blackburn and Preston, according to Football Insider.

Dale has been in great form for Crewe this season, with Dave Artell’s side sitting 14th in League One in their first season back in the third tier.

The attacker has scored 12 goals in 46 appearances across all competitions this season, with 11 of those goals coming in League One.

The 22-year-old is ending the season strongly, too, scoring three goals in his last three games and netting a brace against Charlton Athletic in midweek.

According to Football Insider, though, Sunderland, Ipswich, Blackburn and Preston are all interested in signing Dale this summer.

The forward is under contract until 2022 after Crewe activated an option to extend his contract by another two years last year.

Sunderland will hope to join Blackburn and Preston in the Championship next season, but Ipswich will definitely be in League One after a tough start to life under Paul Cook.

The Verdict

Dale is an exciting young talent who is another talented youngster to emerge from the Crewe academy.

The club deserve credit for developing these young players, and they look set to reap the benefits even if they do cash in this summer.

It looks fantastic business to have tied him down to a new two-year deal last summer, as Crewe can now look to demand a fee for their attacker.

Clubs will have to dip into their pockets if they wish to lure him away from Gresty Road.