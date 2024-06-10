Notts County have dealt a transfer blow to the likes of Sunderland, Coventry City and Birmingham City, as the League Two side have confirmed that prolific Macaulay Langstaff will be taking over as the first-team captain for next season.

This comes amid previous January transfer speculation over his future ahead of the opening of the summer market.

Langstaff contributed 28 goals and four assists to the Magpies last season as the Magpies finished 14th in the fourth division table (all stats from Fbref).

His impressive performances have caught the attention of numerous clubs, including the likes of Sunderland, Coventry and Birmingham.

Macaulay Langstaff - Notts County league goals and appearances (per Fbref.com) Season Appearances (Starts) Goals 2022-23 45 (44) 42 2023-24 46 28

Notts County commit to significant Macaulay Langstaff decision

Notts County head coach Stuart Maynard expressed his delight at Langstaff accepting the responsibility of captain.

He believes that the forward has everything it takes to become a true leader on and off the pitch for the team as they eye a push for promotion to League One in the future.

“Firstly, on behalf of everyone at the club, I would like to thank Kyle Cameron for his service as captain over the last three years,” said Maynard, via the club’s official website.

“He led the team back into the EFL and his contribution throughout his time in the role isn’t lost on anyone.

“However, we feel this summer presents us with an opportunity to bring constructive change to the leadership structure within the squad as we prepare to embark on what will be another highly competitive League Two promotion challenge.

“For us, Macaulay has everything you need in a captain of a club this size.

“He has won the respect of everyone – players, staff and supporters – with his incredible, consistent performances and the way he conducts himself day in, day out.

“His work ethic is infectious and, as captain, he will play a huge role in creating the working environment we need if we’re to be successful this season.

“Helping him will be another hugely respected figure in Matt, who so many of the players, including Macca, have told us they regard as one of the most influential players in the squad.

“Matt’s recovery is progressing well and he is going to be a huge figure for us moving forward, both on the field and off it in his new role.”

Notts County's promotion disappointment

Notts County were in contention for a top three automatic promotion place in the early stages of the campaign, but a drop-off in form saw them fall into the bottom half of the table.

The Magpies finished 14th in the table, nine points adrift of the play-off positions, in what was their first campaign back in the EFL since 2019.

Langstaff has previously claimed that his goal is to lift the team into League One, with this latest move further illustrating his commitment to the club.

The 27-year-old has a contract with the fourth division side until the summer of 2027.

Notts County, Macaulay Langstaff decision surely ends Sunderland, Birmingham and Coventry City interest

Langstaff performed exceptionally well in his first season in League Two, making the jump from the National League quite seamlessly.

It should come as no surprise that he has attracted interest from sides in League One and the Championship recently, with Sunderland and Birmingham in particular needing a new number nine to fire in the goals next season.

Langstaff's performances in League Two indicate he could be ready to make that jump up in the future, so this development will come as good news for Notts County supporters.

If the club is going to sustain a proper promotion push in the near future, then keeping hold of someone of Langstaff’s calibre will be key, but it is a blow to the clubs that were courting his services once more, as there's surely not a chance that he will now leave this summer having been handed the captain's armband.