Elland Road will see plenty of transfer activity this summer following Leeds United's relegation from the Premier League, with several of their first-team players wanted elsewhere.

It's not yet clear though if the Whites are going to re-invest money made on their squad though on new additions or if some young prospects are going to get more of a chance to impress.

Joe Gelhardt and Charlie Cresswell both spent time on loan in the second tier last season and could be ready to start, whilst Mateo Joseph was prolific for the under-21's, scoring 16 times in 21 Premier League 2 matches.

Another player who could be on the fringes of the first-team is Sonny Perkins, who played three times for the Leeds first-team last season.

And according to a report from TEAMtalk, Perkins is attracting interest from other Championship clubs, who could end up facilitating a loan exit from Elland Road for the youngster.

Sunderland, Birmingham City and Blackburn Rovers are all believed to be interested in the 19-year-old, and United are said to be keen to let Perkins go out and experience regular first-team football.

Who is Sonny Perkins?

Perkins, who plays in a number of attacking positions such as at centre-forward and off both flanks, started his career as a youth player at Leyton Orient before being snapped up by West Ham United in 2019.

A regular at England under-16's then under-18's level, Perkins played three times for the Hammers' senior side, including making a Premier League debut in January 2022 against Leeds, but he ended up joining the Whites themselves last summer after turning down the offer of a professional contract at the London Stadium.

Perkins was prolific for Leeds at under-21 level last season, scoring 13 times in 23 outings and his performances led to a first-team debut in an EFL Cup clash in November against Wolves.

Whilst he didn't play in the Premier League for United last season, he did feature twice in the FA Cup and made his mark against Cardiff City in the third round, netting an equaliser late in the match against the Bluebirds to secure a replay.

Considering he's made a very good impact in the Premier League 2 competition, Perkins looks ready to be playing regularly in the mens game.

The likes of James McAtee have made under-21's football look easy before doing big things for Sheffield United on loan in the Championship, and there's a chance Perkins could do the same if given the chance.

Leeds do have plenty of attacking options in their squad though, so it just depends on who is sold and who the prospective new head coach decides to give a chance to.

With Birmingham, Blackburn and Sunderland all needing additions up-front though, Perkins could spend a season away from Leeds and become a better player for the experience, but you'd expect a decision to not be made for a while on his future yet.