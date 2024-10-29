Eliezer Mayenda has been spotted at Sunderland's open training session as they prepare to face Queens Park Rangers on Saturday.

Regis Le Bris has found an answer for everything since becoming the head coach of the Black Cats. Concerns were raised about a potential repeat scenario of last season, when Sunderland ended the summer transfer window with no proven striker at the club, but the Frenchman managed to turn Mayenda into their number one goalscoring option; an effective one, at that.

But there was an awareness that there wasn't much depth behind him, a point which, again, caused some worry when he picked up a muscle injury. Luckily, others have stepped up in his absence - Wilson Isidor in particular.

The French forward is the club's joint-top scorer in the league with four goals, alongside Romaine Mundle, and the presence of recent signing Aaron Connolly has also helped to share out the load.

Now, after over a month out, Mayenda is set to return to action soon, with a clue from a very recent training session indicating just how long it could be until he's back.

Eliezer Mayenda spotted in open training session

Today (Tuesday, 29th October), Sunderland held an open training session at the Stadium of Light for fans to come and watch. The table-topping side gave a glimpse into what has made them so successful this season, but one thing that is arguably more important than their preparation was spotted: the full participation of Mayenda.

The Sunderland Echo's Phil Smith said that the Spaniard was fully involved in the work that Le Bris' side were doing on their home pitch, indicating that he should be available for use against QPR.

The head coach said prior to last weekend's 2-0 home victory against Oxford United that Mayenda could have been used against the newly promoted side, but that with Isidor and Connolly available there was no point in risking him.

"We don't need to take risks, especially with Eliezer," Le Bris explained, via the Echo. "He could be involved tomorrow if we needed him but we don't want to take the risk of a recurrence with this kind of injury.

"We have Wilson and we have Aaron, we will wait one week for Eliezer. At the minute, everyone is OK and available. They are tired but this is no problem."

Central defender Dan Ballard was also not involved, again, against Oxford. A new update on his potential return date is yet to be provided.

Eliezer Mayenda's return will be a big boost for Sunderland

The impact that the 19-year-old had on this team - helping to have such a good start, which gave them a good platform to get where they are now - was a surprise. He wasn't expected to lead the line for Sunderland heading into this season. The four combined goals and assists that he tallied before getting injured showed he's capable of doing a pretty good job there.

Eliezer Mayenda's stats prior to injury Apps 6 Starts 6 Goals 2 xG 2.93 Assists 2 Big chances created 2 Source: Sofascore

His shock emergence into the first-team also helped to endear him with the fans. This weekend's game is away at Loftus Road, but the travelling Black Cats will be sure to give him a rapturous reception if he returns to action against the R's.

And, above all else, he's another forward option to call on in case things go a bit stale. Sunderland haven't struggled to score this season, but if that time does come then it's good to have a diverse arsenal to utilise. Mayenda is yet another weapon for Le Bris to deploy.