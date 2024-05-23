Highlights Bayern Munich may promote U19 coach Rene Maric as assistant manager to retain him amid interest from Sunderland.

Bayern Munich are considering promotion of their U19 coach, Rene Maric, amid reported interest from Sunderland.

According to German journalist Philipp Kessler, the Bavarian outfit are weighing up a move to make the coach the new assistant manager to the first team squad in order to convince him to stay.

Maric has a burgeoning reputation as one of the game’s most promising young coaches, which has led to speculation over his future.

The Black Cats are searching for a replacement to Michael Beale following his February dismissal.

Mike Dodds was in charge of the team on an interim basis for the remainder of the campaign, with a permanent successor to be confirmed this summer.

Sunderland’s Rene Maric interest

Bayern are currently looking to appoint a new manager to the first team squad following Thomas Tuchel’s departure from the Bundesliga club.

The German giants have been linked with the appointment of Burnley’s Vincent Kompany.

The Belgian is seen as their preferred candidate after being rejected by several of Europe’s other top managers.

But Bayern are now also considering promoting Maric to become Kompany’s assistant coach in order to prevent him from departing the club, with Sunderland reportedly interested with appointing him as their next head coach.

Kompany has yet to be officially confirmed as Tuchel’s replacement, but he is believed to be the front-runner for the position.

The Burnley boss will be planning for his backroom staff ahead of his arrival at the Allianz Arena.

It is now being reported that part of his coaching team will be Maric, who has been working at underage level at Bayern since earlier this year.

This will come as a blow to the Wearside outfit, who are still searching for a permanent successor to Beale.

A number of names have been linked with the vacancy, and it remains to be seen who the front-runner is for the role, but losing out on the opportunity to hire Maric could be a setback in their hiring process.

Sunderland’s disappointing end to the season

Dodds oversaw a difficult end to the campaign, with Sunderland falling to 16th in the table with a final day defeat to Sheffield Wednesday.

A 2-0 home loss to the Owls ended a miserable final couple of months, with the team winning just one of their last seven fixtures.

The gap to the play-off places ended up being 16 points, with the bottom three only six behind the Black Cats.

Sunderland will be hoping whoever arrives as their next head coach will be capable of guiding the team to a top six finish next year, having been in the play-offs in 2023.

Missing out on Maric would be disappointing for Sunderland

It remains to be seen whether Sunderland would like to make an approach to hire Maric, but there is no doubting that he would be a solid appointment by the Championship side.

This promotion opportunity could convince him to stay in Germany and work alongside Kompany, which would end Sunderland’s hopes of signing him.

Their search for a new head coach is now taking quite some time, with still no clear indication of their preferred candidate.

The longer that they take to make a decision, the more time it gives rivals to make moves like this to close the door on targets.