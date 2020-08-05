Sunderland battling several sides to sign cut price duo

Sunderland are hoping to sign both Luke Garbutt and Scott Fraser this summer transfer window, but face competition from several sides for their respective signatures, according to the Sunderland Echo.

Phil Parkinson has already seen Aiden O’Brien arrive on a free after leaving Millwall and it seems as though the former Bolton Wanderers manager has got a taste for a bargain heading into the rest of the market.

Indeed, Garbutt is available on a free after leaving Everton, whilst Scott Fraser left Burton Albion and both have League One knowledge and experience.

However, they do not have a clear run at offering them deals with the report suggesting that several other sides are taking a look at the pair right now as teams assess their squads.

The Verdict

We could see a fair few squad changes at Sunderland as they embark on another season in League One.

Indeed, we’ve seen a lot of players leave the club and now Parkinson is looking to add players, building on the O’Brien arrival.

Both Garbutt and Fraser have good League One knowledge and that is perhaps what Sunderland need more of to get out of this division.

Fans want to see them out of it asap, and if this duo join they’ll be looking for them to ensure that happens.