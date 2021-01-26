Sunderland battling Championship side to sign 18-year-old

Stoke City and Sunderland are both interested in a move for Hibernian left-back Josh Doig, a report from The Daily Record has claimed.

Doig is still only 18-years-old, but has already made 19 senior appearances in all competitions for Hibs, after spending a spell on loan in Scottish League Two with Queen’s Park last season.

Now it seems as though the teenager’s recent performances are already starting to see him attract plenty of attention from south of the border.

According to this latest report, both Stoke and Sunderland are interested in Doig, who has helped Hibernian to fourth place in the current Scottish Premiership standings.

It is thought that both clubs have been monitoring the progress of Doig recently, as they consider a possible move for the 18-year-old.

As things stand, there are still two-and-a-half years remaining on the defender’s current contract with Hibernian, securing his future at the club until the end of the 2022/23 season.

The Verdict

This could be a decent for one of these two sides.

Doig does seem to be a player with plenty of potential, and the fact that he is already playing at the level he is suggests he could be a useful asset in the Football League in the future.

Sunderland in particular could benefit with some extra cover at left-back in light of the injury to Denver Hume, so you could certainly understand their interest in bringing Doig to the Stadium of Light this month.

However, given his current contract situation, Hibs are in a strong position to negotiate any offers that come in, meaning it could take a relatively big bid from one of these two sides to secure his services, something which may not be easy in the current financial climate.