Sunderland battling Celtic, Derby County and others for £2 million striker

A string of EFL clubs, including Derby County and Sunderland, are reportedly interested in Livingston striker Lyndon Dykes, who is valued as £2 million by the SPFL club.

The 24-year-old has been fantastic in his debut season at the Tony Macaroni Arena – scoring 12 goals and adding 10 assists before the 2019/20 campaign was brought to a halt.

Dykes’ performances appear to have turned the heads of clubs both in Scotland and south of the border as TEAMtalk has reported that a number of teams have shown an interest, with Livingston believed to want £2 million for him.

The report claims that there has been a significant amount of interest from the Championship, with Blackburn, Derby, Middlesbrough, Millwall, Stoke City, and Wigan Athletic having enquired about the forward.

League One side Sunderland and Scottish giants Celtic and Rangers are also thought to have made contact about the 24-year-old.

Livingston signed Dykes from Queens of the South last January but loaned him back to the Scottish Championship side for the rest of the 2018/19 season.

The forward, who is most comfortable playing as a striker or on the left flank, is also the centre of a tug-of-war on the international stage as he is able to play for both Scotland and Australia.

The Verdict

Dykes has had a hugely impressive first season in the top flight and looks a really exciting talent.

He’s shown that he can be clinical in front of goal as well as creating for his teammates, so it is no surprise that clubs are queueing up to sign him.

The 24-year-old is going to have an interesting decision ahead of him this summer and for just £2 million could prove a bit of a bargain.