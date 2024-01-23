Highlights Sunderland are interested in signing Lyon's Skelly Alvero, but they face competition from Werder Bremen.

Alvero would bring physicality to the Sunderland midfield, but Werder Bremen can offer him top-flight football.

Sunderland need to strengthen their squad in the January window to improve their chances of promotion.

Sunderland are interested in signing Lyon’s Skelly Alvero ahead of the January deadline, although they will face competition from Werder Bremen for the midfielder.

Sunderland interested in Skelly Alvero

It has been a difficult few weeks for the Black Cats, as they lost to bitter rivals Newcastle United in the FA Cup, whilst they’ve suffered back-to-back defeats in the Championship which has seen them drop out of the play-off places.

That has put new boss Michael Beale under pressure from the supporters already, and there is frustration at the lack of business done in the window so far.

So, it feels like there’s a big week ahead for Sunderland, who will be looking to strengthen different positions.

And, L’Equipe has claimed that Alvero is a player on the radar of the Wearside outfit.

Standing at 6’7”, Alvero would bring a real physicality to the Sunderland midfield, but doing a deal for the 21-year-old won’t be straightforward as the report states that Werder Bremen are also monitoring the player.

Of course, they would be able to offer him top-flight football in the Bundesliga, and Lyon would surely feel that playing at the highest level would be beneficial for his development. Yet, the Black Cats may be a more realistic option in terms of game time, which could come into the thinking.

Skelly Alvero’s career so far

Alvero came through the ranks at Sochaux, but he didn’t get his big break in the first-team until last season, where he made 31 appearances in the French second tier.

Even though they finished 9th, the club were relegated to the third division due to financial issues with their owners.

Therefore, a summer transfer always seemed likely for Alvero, and that proved to be the case, as he made the jump up to Lyon.

The youngster has featured in eight Ligue 1 games this season, but opportunities have been hard to come by since Pierre Sage was named as the new head coach.

With that in mind, the update indicates Lyon may be willing to loan Alvero out this month.

Sunderland need a big January window

As mentioned, this is a massive week for Sunderland as they need to improve the group, and there is a lot of scrutiny on the board to ensure they get things right before the window shuts.

The issues in the squad are quite clear, with a number nine surely the priority for the club, but most would agree that a new midfielder would also be welcome, so this report is encouraging.

Interestingly, Alvero would also fit the bill for the recruitment team in terms of his age and profile, with the club having targeted younger players in the past, something which has prompted criticism in some quarters.

Ultimately, Sunderland are set for a busy week that could define how their season plays out, and the fans will be demanding a few quality additions as they seek promotion.

Plus, after appointing Beale, it’s crucial that they back him if they are convinced he is the man that can take the club forward both in the short-term and long-term.