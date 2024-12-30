Occasionally, there are players who grace the Stadium of Light who leave fans astounded due to their technical ability on the ball.

Marcos Alonso is one of those players. Having breezed through Wearside for a solitary season, the Spaniard left a positive impression on fans because of his skillful performances on Wearside.

Sunderland supporters knew just how good Alonso was, and their views were bang on as the left-back went on to win several major trophies with Chelsea and FC Barcelona.

Marcos Alonso's spell at Sunderland was short but sweet

When Alonso arrived on Wearside, many would have known the defender from his three-year stint at Bolton Wanderers, who he joined from Spanish giants Real Madrid.

The left-back became Gus Poyet's first signing in January 2014 when he joined on a six-month loan deal from Fiorentina. Sunderland were bottom of the Premier League and had limited funds to bring in new players.

The Spaniard was thrust straight into Poyet's starting eleven at Craven Cottage, where the Wearsiders romped to a convincing 4-1 win over Fulham. Alonso became a consistent fixture in the side and played a key part in victories over Stoke City and Newcastle United.

Sunderland were already through to the League Cup semi-finals when Alonso arrived, and within a few weeks of signing, he was gracing the pitch of Old Trafford to help the Wearsiders reach Wembley.

After two closely contested legs, the match went to penalties, where the left-back showed his class by firing home his penalty past compatriot David de Gea. The Black Cats were going to Wembley, and it was largely thanks to Alonso.

Having lost to Manchester City in the final, the emphasis was on survival, but the odds were stacked against Sunderland, who faced Man City, Chelsea and Man United in their final six games of the season.

Remarkably, the Black Cats picked up seven points in those games and kept a clean sheet at Old Trafford. Alonso was key to the club's back line and helped the club achieve the unlikeliest of survivals.

Alonso was a silky smooth performer at the Stadium of Light and supporters felt privileged to have witnessed such a special talent, albeit for six months. While supporters wanted him back, they knew that the left-back was destined for greater things.

Alonso's spells at Chelsea and Barcelona cemented Wearside beliefs

After returning to Fiorentina following his spell on Wearside, Sunderland supporters were not surprised when Alonso returned to England with Chelsea two years later.

In his first season at Stamford Bridge, Alonso proved to English fans that he had taken his game up a level with some memorable attacking displays. Playing as a left-wing-back under Antonio Conte was not for the weakhearted, but the Spaniard thrived in his role.

Alonso totalled eight goals and four assists in all competitions as the Blues lifted the Premier League title in Conte's first season. The Spaniard's sumptuous attacking displays were an integral part of the Italian's fine-tuned tactical master plan.

While the left-back's defending sometimes came under the spotlight, he achieved over 200 appearances for the West London club, which included a Champions League triumph over Man City in 2021.

In 2022, the defender returned home to Spain with Barcelona, who were enduring a difficult financial period. Alonso joined on an initial one-year deal following his free transfer from Chelsea.

Although the left-back was utilised as more of a squad player during his time at the Camp Nou, he still made 37 appearances across all competitions, which included three goals.

Alonso continued to add to his trophy cabinet and like he did at Chelsea, the Spaniard achieved domestic triumph in his first season with the club by lifting the La Liga title.

Unfortunately for the defender, his second season at Barça was plagued by injury, meaning he only managed eight appearances in all competitions. At 33, Alonso is still playing at the highest level with Celta Vigo in the Spanish top flight.

Marcos Alonso's career statistics by club - per Transfermarkt Club Appearances Goals Assists Real Madrid 1 0 0 Bolton Wanderers 46 5 2 Fiorentina 85 5 7 Sunderland 20 0 1 Chelsea 212 29 20 FC Barcelona 45 3 0 Celta Vigo 14 0 0

Some might argue that six months is not enough time to make an impact at a club, but Alonso did that and more as he reached a cup final and helped Sunderland stay in the Premier League.

The left-back showed he is a technically gifted footballer and Black Cats supporters would have been thrilled to see the Spaniard go on to achieve great things in European football.

Even though the 33-year-old's best years are behind him, he will still want to prove a point at the highest level where he was born to shine.