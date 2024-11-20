Not many clubs in the Championship possess the level of young talent that Sunderland do, and that quality has been represented in the league table itself so far in 2024/25.

The league leaders have been formidable throughout the first 15 games of the season, and while they have drawn their last three games before the international break, their performances before that have warranted their title as table toppers after three months.

Supporters at the Stadium of Light may not have expected their team to have had the start to the campaign that they have had, but the longer their form goes on, the more excitement is starting to build.

However, there will be fears over the upcoming January transfer window, especially with two of their impressive midfielders already being targeted by clubs in the top flights of both England and Europe itself. Jobe Bellingham has been the source of interest for Borussia Dortmund in recent weeks, with the German giants hoping to recreate their Jude Bellingham story with his younger brother.

Meanwhile, Chris Rigg has been targeted by Manchester United, but a recent stance made by Sunderland may have put an end to things for now.

Sunderland will not let Rigg leave in January

Rumours surrounding Rigg's future could have easily disrupted the Black Cats' start to the season, but in fact it has enhanced his performances, and he has shown why he has been the subject of such interest from a club the size of Manchester United.

The January window could have been a difficult time for the Wearsiders, but with recent reports from The Northern Echo stating that Sunderland will reject any offers for the teenage sensation, fans will be safe in the knowledge that the youngster will remain at the Stadium of Light.

The 17-year-old only signed his first professional contract ahead of this season, and with his deal lasting until 2027, there is a huge safety net surrounding his future in the north-east.

This can only be seen as a positive for Regis Le Bris, who will need the talented midfielder in the coming months as the Championship table starts to take its proper shape after weeks of movement up and down the league.

Football Insider revealed earlier in November that Sunderland had placed a £20m-£30m price-tag on the midfielder, but with this recent news, it suggests that the hierarchy at the club value promotion over a quick influx of cash - and rightly so.

Rigg can become a hero at Sunderland

It is incredibly important to remember that Rigg is still only 17, and therefore, it makes his performances this season even more impressive than they already are.

He has scored three goals in 14 appearances, including an unbelievably innovative finish against Middlesbrough in the Wear-Tees derby earlier in the campaign. His backheel at the Stadium of Light in September proved to be the difference between the two sides, writing his name into history already.

Although the idea of playing for a club the size of Manchester United is incredibly exciting, the best thing at the moment is for him to continue to develop with the Black Cats, where he is already a star and getting consistent minutes.

Many players have struggled to adapt to the step-up to the Premier League, especially at the top of the division, and it is not a situation that the teenager needs, considering just how strong his first few months as a professional have been.

Chris Rigg Sunderland Stats 2024/25 (FotMob)* Appearances (Starts) 14 (13) Minutes Played 1086 Goals (Assists) 3 (0) xG 3 Shots (On Target) 19 (7) Pass Accuracy 80.7% Chances Created 12 Successful Dribbles 14 Touches (In Opposition Box) 521 (29) *Stats correct as of 19/11/2024

Rigg's future is potentially away from the Stadium of Light and Sunderland, but for the time being he must show why some of the top clubs in England are chasing him, and help his side back to the top flight for the first time since 2017.