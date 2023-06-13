Swansea City look set to have to fend off transfer interest in a number of their players this summer, one of which being young attacker Morgan Whittaker.

Whittaker, who joined the club from Derby County back in 2021, had a successful loan spell at Plymouth Argyle in 2022/23 before being recalled by the Swans in January.

Now, though, Championship sides are keen, with Sunderland reportedly taking an interest in the 22-year-old.

That is according to Sports Illustrated, who report that the Black Cats have identified Whittaker as a potential transfer target this summer.

Indeed, the report claims Sunderland see the left-footed right-winger as someone who could help fill the void left by Amad Diallo, who has returned to Manchester United following his loan spell in the North East.

Would Morgan Whittaker be a good signing for Sunderland?

With the above transfer links in mind, we spoke to former England international midfielder Carlton Palmer for his thoughts on whether Whittaker would be a good addition at the Stadium of Light this summer.

It certainly sounds as though he believes it has the potential to be a good deal - at the right price.

"Whittaker is unproven at Championship level but thrived in League One for Plymouth last season, scoring nine goals in 25 appearances," Palmer told FLW.

"If the fee is right, he would be a good addition to the squad.

"Mowbray has a track record of getting the best out of these young lads, and he [Whittaker] is certainly talented."

How long does Morgan Whittaker have left on his Swansea contract?

Having joined Swansea City back in 2021, Whittaker penned a four-year deal, as per Transfermarkt.

This means that come the end of June, the 22-year-old has just two years remaining on his contract at Swansea.

Whilst this does not put the club under immediate pressure to sell, this summer would arguably be the optimal time to sell if indeed no new contract is set to be agreed.

Which other clubs are interested in signing Morgan Whittaker?

If Sunderland are to sign Morgan Whittaker this summer, they face competition from other clubs to do so.

Having impressed at Plymouth last summer, the Argyle have been name-checked as a potential destination for the 22-year-old this summer.

Scottish side Rangers are another side who have repeatedly been linked with a move for the young attacker, with Michael Beale said to be ready to make a fresh move for Whittaker this summer.