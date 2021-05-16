Sunderland table transfer offer for Manchester United man

Sunderland have made an offer for Manchester United youngster Jacob Carney, according to The Sun on Sunday (16/05, page 59).

Carney is yet to be given a first-team chance since coming through the ranks at Old Trafford, and his future at United looks uncertain.

The 20-year-old goalkeeper has spent time on loan at Stocksbridge and Portadown, making 22 appearances in the Northern Irish Premiership this season.

But with his contract at Old Trafford expiring at the end of the month, Sunderland are among those reportedly keeping tabs on his situation.

Brighton and Hove Albion and Burnley are interested in signing the goalkeeper, but Sunderland’s interest seems to be quite strong at the moment.

The Sun on Sunday claims that both Burnley and Sunderland have made an offer for Carney, who could obviously be able to sign for nothing this summer.

Sunderland are looking to win promotion to the Championship this season, as they prepare to face Lincoln over two legs in the League One play-off semi-finals.

The Verdict

This could be an interesting signing for the future for Sunderland.

Lee Burge is out of contract at Sunderland this summer, and whilst Carney wouldn’t be an immediate replacement for him, it would be an intriguing one for the long run.

Carney has come through the ranks at Man United which suggests he has decent pedigree, but he needs plenty of first-team experience before he even dreams of earning the number one jersey at Sunderland if he made the move to the Stadium of Light.