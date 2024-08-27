Key Takeaways Saint-Étienne makes bid for Sunderland midfielder Pierre Ekwah, club asking £5.1-5.9m.

Ekwah has impressed but not played this season, Leicester and Udinese also interested.

Sunderland wary of losing key squad member, Ekwah remains under contract until 2027.

French side Saint-Étienne have joined the race to sign Sunderland midfielder Pierre Ekwah, with the Black Cats reportedly asking for €6-7 million (£5.1-5.9m).

According to Foot Mercato, the Ligue 1 side are looking to reinforce their midfield options before the end of the transfer window this week.

They have set their sights on the 22-year-old, who has impressed during his time at the Stadium of Light.

Ekwah arrived at Sunderland from West Ham in January 2023 and has gone on to become a key part of the first team squad.

However, he has yet to feature so far this season in Régis Le Bris’ side, with speculation mounting over his future.

Pierre Ekwah's midfield stats 2023/24 - per Fbref.com Stat Per 90 Passes Attempted 55.36 Pass Completion (%) 85.30 Progressive Passes 6.45 Progressive Carries 0.75 Successful Take-ons 0.66 Touches in the Opposition Area 0.51 Progressive Passes Received 1.05

Pierre Ekwah transfer latest

It is understood that Sunderland are asking for a fee between €6-7 million (£5.1-5.9m) for Ekwah, with the transfer deadline looming.

However, with just days remaining in the market, perhaps the Black Cats will want to avoid losing such an important member of the squad.

It has previously been reported by L’Equipe journalist Loic Tanzi that Udinese have made an offer worth €5 million (£4.2m) for the midfielder, which was turned down by the Championship side.

It was claimed by Africafoot last month that Leicester City have also made contact with the Black Cats over the player’s availability.

Ekwah made 40 appearances for the club in the second division last season, contributing five goals and two assists (all stats from Fbref).

His contract runs until the summer of 2027, meaning the club has leverage in any negotiations, as they have no immediate need to sell.

However, the opportunity to make a jump to the French top flight with Saint-Étienne could prove tempting for the player.

A minor injury in pre-season has contributed to his lack of game time in the opening three fixtures of the new campaign, and he is likely to return to being a regular starter once the transfer window closes, should he remain at the Stadium of Light.

Sunderland’s 2024 summer transfer activity

Sunderland had avoided any major player sales until last week, with Jack Clarke signing for Ipswich Town.

Otherwise, it has been a busy summer for incomings, with the likes of Wilson Isidor, Alan Browne, Ian Poveda, and Simon Moore joining Le Bris’ side.

The Black Cats have earned nine points from a possible nine in their opening three league games, leaving them top of the table.

Next up for Sunderland is a trip to Fratton Park to face Portsmouth on 31 August, their first game after the summer deadline.

Ekwah sale at this stage should be worth more to Sunderland

A deal for Ekwah at this stage of the summer window should be worth more to Sunderland than around £6 million.

The midfielder is likely to be a regular starter for the team after the September international if he stays, and he has three years remaining on his contract.

A move to Ligue 1 will be tempting for the player, but the club should feel no pressure to sell.

It could be a busy final few days of the window for Sunderland, but supporters will be hoping that the sale of Clarke helps keep Ekwah at the Stadium of Light beyond Friday.