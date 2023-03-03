Sunderland are right to take contract stance even if it means losing Ross Stewart: Opinion

Sunderland head coach Tony Mowbray was clear this week that though he doesn’t make those sort of decisions, any new contracts for Black Cats players will have to fit into the Championship club’s wage structure.

Mowbray was pressed on reports concerning a new deal for 21-year-old midfielder Dan Neil that have emerged and indicated he hopes to see him pen a new deal at the Stadium of Light but had a message for any agents set to negotiate with Sunderland and it’s something that fans will have to get used to as well.

He told Chronicle Live: “I know agents sometimes sit and think they’re going to get £100,000 per week, but they are not going to get it. This club has a structure and it’s really interesting.

“Clubs find it really difficult to break structures sometimes, and I never sit here stamping my feet and telling them they should be doing this or they need to be doing that. I coach the team, they produce the players, but I see the dilemmas.”

Sunderland wage structure looks likely to be tested this summer but they would be right to stand strong even if it means losing Ross Stewart.

The Black Cats’ star striker is sidelined with an injury at the moment but behind the scenes contract negotiations are said to be rumbling on between the Scot and the North East club.

They would love to keep him and it’s clear to see why. The 26-year-old has been in remarkable form since the start of last season – scoring 26 goals as he fired them to promotion in League One and then proving his quality in an injury-hit first season at Championship level.

Stewart bagged 13 goals and three assists in 18 games before he was ruled out for the rest of the 2022/23 campaign and will hope to pick up where he left off next season – assuming of course he’s still a Sunderland player.

There were links to the Premier League and the SPFL in January so we can expect to see more interest in the summer if his contract situation is not solved.

Football League World exclusively revealed in November that Stewart had been offered a new deal that would make him the highest earner at Sunderland while The Sun later reported that the offer was worth £10,000 per week.

The striker could undoubtedly get more than that elsewhere but it seem the Black Cats’ wage structure is likely to mean they are not willing to match what others may be able to pay.

That may mean losing Stewart but standing strong is still the right course of action as the structure loses it’s integrity completely once exceptions are made and that could undermind it entirely.

The wage structure is part of a wider more sustainable approach by the North East club in recent years and that has been central to the newfound success and stability.

Keeping hold of Stewart should obviously be a priority but it should not be done at the cost of the integrity of their wage structure and new sustainable approach.