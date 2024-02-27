Highlights Sunderland's season took a nosedive under former manager Mick Beale, losing momentum in the hunt for a playoff spot.

Anthony Patterson's impressive performances as goalkeeper have been a consistent highlight for the Black Cats.

The club's strategy of loaning promising young talent to non-League outfits, like Adam Richardson, mirrors the successful path of stars like Jordan Pickford.

Earlier in the Championship season, Sunderland were a team who looked as though they really meant business and looked on course to secure themselves a play-off spot for the second consecutive season.

However, the turbulent tenure of former manager Mick Beale saw the Black Cats lose serious momentum in the hunt for a top-six spot as they managed to win just two games in the whole month of January.

The exciting football played at the Stadium of Light earlier in the season under Tony Mowbray, such as in December when the Black Cats recorded consecutive wins over promotion hopefuls Leeds United and West Brom, all but dried up under Beale's management.

In recent defeats overseen by Beale, such as the Wearsiders' 1-0 loss to Huddersfield Town on 14th February, the North East outfit looked a mere shadow of their former selves.

Patterson continues to shine

Following the sacking of Beale on 19th February, the Mackems appointed Mike Dodds as interim manager until the end of the season, but one thing which has remained consistent in the North East is the impressive performances of goalkeeper Anthony Patterson.

Similarly to former Black Cats hero, and current England goalkeeper Jordan Pickford, Patterson paved his pathway to the Mackems' first team through the club's Academy of Light.

Anthony Patterson 2023/24 Championship stats As per FotMob Appearances 34 Clean sheets 8 Goals conceded 39 Penalty saves 1 Pass accuracy (%) 76.3%

The 23-year-old is an ever present between the sticks for the Black Cats, which means that back-up goalkeeper Nathan Bishop, formerly of Manchester United, hasn't made a single Championship appearance this campaign.

But Patterson's ability shows that his club are very strong at developing young goalkeepers to the point where they can become real first-team assets.

Black Cats exploring academy goalkeeper options

Behind Patterson in the Black Cats' conveyor belt of promising goalkeepers sits 20-year-old Adam Richardson, who is highly rated at the Academy of Light.

The Sunderland Echo reported on Tuesday afternoon that Richardson, whose contract at the Stadium of Light lasts until 2026, may be sent out on loan in order to further his development.

As we are not currently in a transfer window, the starlet will not be able to go on loan to a fellow EFL outfit at this moment in time, but it is still possible for him to be loaned to a non-League outfit.

This is a route which the Black Cats tend to opt for when it comes to their youth players, as fellow academy goalkeeper Matty Young, who is just 16, is currently on loan at National League North side Darlington.

The Black Cats' under-21 striker Harry Gardiner is also currently experiencing a loan tenure in the sixth tier with North East outfit Blyth Spartans.

Non-League football is a great place for young players to learn their trade in the early years of their careers, and is a great way for young goalkeepers such as Richardson to gain the experience of first-team football at senior level.

Pickford spent time on loan at non-League outfits Darlington and Alfreton Town in 2012 and 2013 respectively, and has developed into one of the Premier League's finest shot-stoppers.

The likes of Pickford and Patterson show that there is a genuine and proven pathway from the Academy of Light to first-team football at the Stadium of Light, while a loan move could help Richardson achieve this goal.