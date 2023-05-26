Following defeat in the play-off semi-final to Luton Town, Sunderland had reportedly been considering the future of manager Tony Mowbray this summer.

News of his potential sacking first came via talkSPORT who also believed that Salzburg's Matthias Jaissle, Gerhard Struber, and Francesco Farioli were among those on the short-list to replace him.

Those rumours had since gone fairly quiet, with confidence growing that he would be in charge of the Black Cats for the 2023/24 season at the Stadium of Light.

Fresh doubt over Mowbray future at Sunderland

However, fresh reports have emerged from Football Insider, which has stated that Mowbray’s future remains unclear:

“Sunderland boss Tony Mowbray is still waiting to hear if the club wants him in charge for next season. Mowbray and his assistant Mark Venus are in the dark about the club’s plans, despite leading the club to a sixth-place finish in the Championship this term.

“It is believed director of football Kristjaan Speakman has been sounding out a Turkish managerial candidate to replace the former Blackburn Rovers boss.”

Mowbray arrived at Sunderland in August to take over from Alex Neil who departed for Stoke City at the very beginning of the Championship season.

He guided them to sixth place and the play-offs, but it wasn't to be back-to-back promotions for Sunderland as they fell short against Luton at Kenilworth Road.

Sunderland sacking Tony Mowbray be madness

It would be crazy if Sunderland parted ways with Mowbray. The 59-year-old has been a huge part of their success this season and also the overall shift in culture at the club.

Despite his side crashing out of the play-offs to Luton, he has done an outstanding job in securing a top six place in the club's first season back at second tier level.

Mowbray has helped to develop what is the youngest side in the Championship, by entrusting so many young players with regular, valuable minutes, which should stand them in good stead for next season, too.

He must be retained as the club's manager, even if there are other good managers out there; a change would simply be nonsensical.

The club is making huge strides and Mowbray is a major factor in that. Clubs who remain coherent can go a long way when going into a new season, and a continuation of his methods will likely have the club placed at the top end of the table again in the next campaign.

A new manager coming in to try and implement new ideas could realistically be a disruptive influence rather than a positive one, and Mowbray deserves at least one more crack at getting Sunderland back in the Premier League.

He is not problematic or too involved in the recruitment side, where other managers would want more autonomy, which has been a major reason that they have been able to thrive, without a manager also trying to put too many of their own transfer ideas across.

Hopefully, for the sake of Sunderland - their players, fans, and staff - the rumours remain as just rumours and there will be a resolution to all of this shortly, with Mowbray remaining at the helm for the next campaign.