Sunderland carried out some shrewd business in the transfer market this summer. Having signed nine players, four of those arrived on free transfers.

While the Black Cats hierarchy are sometimes criticised for not dipping their hands in their pockets enough, the fee-free deals they have carried out should be celebrated.

The pick of those free transfers is Alan Browne, who joined the club from Preston North End. Considering his immediate impact on the pitch, Sunderland must be praised for carrying out such a significant deal so early in the window.

Alan Browne has made an immediate impact at Sunderland

The signing of Browne was instantly praised by Black Cats supporters as they recognised the need for experience within their ranks. Having amassed 346 Championship appearances for Preston North End, Browne supplies that in spades.

Considering Sunderland's transfer model of signing young players with vast potential, the signing of Browne went against the grain, but the club's hierarchy acknowledged the lack of leadership within the side.

Since signing, Browne slotted straight into the Wearsiders' starting eleven against Cardiff City in the club's opening game of the season. During his debut, he showed his ability to break up play and remain calm under pressure.

Following a knock, the Republic of Ireland international regained his spot in the heart of midfield due to the suspension of Dan Neil, and against Portsmouth, the 29-year-old bagged his first goal for the club with a neat tap in inside the box.

Browne's impact at the Stadium of Light cannot be underestimated. The central midfielder brings calm and leadership to a young side and has emerged as a figurehead within the dressing room. Although he is not captain, his influence cannot be taken for granted.

Alan Browne's 2024/25 Championship statistics - per SofaScore Appearances 3 Goals 1 Accurate passes per game 19 (85%) Touches 36.3 Dribbled past per game 0.3 Total duels won 2.3 (44%)

Regis Le Bris has strong options in central midfield

Such have been the performances of Sunderland's midfield, that no player is guaranteed a starting place, not even the Wearsiders' captain, Neil.

Along with Browne, Chris Rigg has been staking his place for a starting spot in Regis Le Bris' side, and despite his age, the 17-year-old has proved he is more than worthy of a role in central midfield.

Along with the trio already mentioned, Sunderland signed a high-profile midfielder on loan in the form of Salis Abdul Samed from RC Lens. The Ghanaian defensive midfielder arrived in high esteem, having played Champions League football with the French club.

Furthermore, the 24-year-old ranked sixth in Lequipe's list of the best Ligue One players in 2022, further highlighting his talent.

With so many options to choose from, it is likely Le Bris will rotate his squad accordingly, which will be a key benefit to the club, especially when the games start coming thick and fast.

One player who seems to have been immune to rotation is Jobe Bellingham, although the 18-year-old is a different profile and plays higher up the pitch in central attacking midfield.

In truth, having so many options must be regarded as a bonus for the French coach, as he can select a team based on the opponent and rotate when necessary.

As for Browne, having started the season positively and with hundreds of Championship appearances under his belt, he could hold an advantage over his young teammates.

The free transfer of Browne must be viewed as an astute piece of business by Sunderland, considering the wealth of experience he has under his belt from his Preston days.

It is testament to the midfielder that he has slotted into Le Bris' side with ease and has thrived under the Frenchman's style of play.

With so many options available to the manager, there will certainly be rotation in central midfield, but Browne's experience might be his trump card.

A low-key addition when compared to some of the deals Championship clubs did in the summer but Sunderland are already benefitting from it and it may pay real dividends come May.