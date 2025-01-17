Sunderland are in talks with Belgian side Westerlo over a deal to sign Croatian forward Matija Frigan on a loan-to-buy deal.

According to a report from Croatian news outlet Germanijak, the Black Cats are weighing up an ambitious move for the promising 21-year-old in order to bolster their frontline for the remainder of the Championship season.

Regis Le Bris’s outfit are in contention for a play-off place come the end of the season but could rally for an automatic promotion push too if they can string together more consistent runs of form.

While goals have arrived at the top end of the pitch in the form of Wilson Isidor in recent weeks, Sunderland are keen to have numerous sources of goals to keep them towards the top end of the table, and a move for such a promising young forward could be the difference maker to securing their chance to having Premier League football next season.

Sunderland prepare loan-to-buy bid for Matija Frigan

As per Germanijak, Sunderland are now in talks over a loan deal for Matija Frigan, which would include a permanent deal if they were to secure promotion come the end of the season.

It is believed the fee would be €15 million (£12.7 million), which is a sizeable fee for the Wearside club to commit to given his lack of experience in the English game.

Playing his football in the Belgian Pro League for Westerlo, Frigan currently has six goals in a struggling side, and the 21-year-old is seemingly keen on a move to help Sunderland end their eight-year exodus from the top flight.

Matija Frigan record at Westerlo - 2024/25 season Season Division Appearances Goals Assists 2024/25 Jupiler Pro League 20 6 3

The Black Cats have also held a long-term interest in Frigan, being beaten to his signature by Westerlo back in 2023. It was previously reported that Sunderland had made an offer of €4 million, but the Belgian outfit submitted a larger bid and won the race for his signature.

With Sunderland fans convinced by the impressive recruit of Enzo Le Fee from Roma during this window, a potential signing of such a promising talent is sure to get pulses racing about the development of a young and exciting team at the Stadium of Light.

Sunderland intent shown from Matija Frigan interest

It’s clear to see that Sunderland have all the plans in place to secure a return to the Premier League as quickly as possible.

With Frigan being one of the top emerging talents coming out Europe, there’s every chance the forward could settle into the Championship immediately and showcase his quality to fire the Black Cats firmly into the promotion picture.

Given the relentless second half of the season heading Sunderland’s way, the team will need all the depth they can get, and adding such a young and fearless striker to the group could provide further goals in the forward line as well as keep other legs fresh when rotation is required.

If Sunderland can get this signing over the line, then they could turn into one of the most feared teams in the division, with plenty of points still left to play for.