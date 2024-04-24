Highlights Patterson could join Celtic in the summer, with interest also from Arsenal and Liverpool.

He has been a consistent performer for Sunderland, with strong shot-stopping skills.

Patterson faces a tough decision about potentially moving to big clubs or staying at Sunderland.

EFL pundit and former England international Carlton Palmer has said that he could see Sunderland goalkeeper Anthony Patterson joining Celtic in the summer amid rumours of a move north of the border.

According to the Sunderland Echo, Patterson has now attracted attention from the Scottish giants along with Premier League title chasers Arsenal and Liverpool.

Patterson has been Sunderland’s first-choice goalkeeper since the second half of the 21/22 campaign, when he returned from a loan at Notts County.

He was between the sticks as Sunderland won promotion to the Championship in his first season, and then last season when they reached the Championship play-offs.

Anthony Patterson - Sunderland league goals conceded and appearances (per Fbref.com) Season Appearances Goals Conceded (Clean Sheets) 2021-22 20 19 (8) 2022-23 46 55 (14) 2023-24 44 51 (13)

This season has been a disappointing season with Sunderland in mid-table, but Patterson has starred with his superb shot-stopping and his comfort with the ball at his feet.

Carlton Palmer: You can see Patterson and Celtic happening

Speaking exclusively to FLW, Palmer said: “So many of the Sunderland young players are linked with moves away from the football club. Obviously, it's been a disappointing season. They were hoping to be in the play-offs this season, but it has not materialised. One name that has been mentioned quite a lot last summer and at Christmas is their goalkeeper, Anthony Patterson, who has been a consistent performer for the club.

“Celtic are a massive club, a huge club, a very good manager in Brendan Rodgers, European football. Of course, that would be something that you would not be able to turn down. Celtic would have to part with the best part of £15-20 million for Anthony Patterson, and I could see him leaving Sunderland to play in the Scottish Premiership, and then, if he is still young enough, he can come back to the Premier League.

“If he is available, I think there will be a few clubs in the Premier League who will be looking to take him on a permanent basis. A very, very talented goalkeeper.”

Anthony Patterson has a big decision to make at the end of the season

Patterson is set to have to make a very difficult decision in the summer with all the interest in him.

Having the options to potentially move to Celtic, Arsenal or Liverpool is a massive testament to his ability, and if any of them do make him an offer for the 23-year-old, it will be hard for him to turn them down.

With Celtic, he would be the replacement for the retiring Joe Hart and would instantly become no.1 for one of the biggest teams in Scotland, and would play in European football. The issue might just be the fee.

At Arsenal and Liverpool he would more than likely become their second-choice keeper, but to play for two of the biggest teams in the world is a massive opportunity to try and show himself at the highest level.

At Sunderland, his career could stagnate, with the club failing to make progress on their sixth-place finish from last season.

Patterson’s contract runs until 2028, so it would take a big fee for them to part ways with him, but if an opportunity comes knocking, it may be best for them to let him go.