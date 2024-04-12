Highlights Patterson's rise with Sunderland attracts Premier League interest, but he should be cautious with any potential move.

Arsenal and Liverpool eye the young goalkeeper as a possible back-up, raising questions about his next career step.

Patterson must prioritise game time and development over big club names to ensure a successful progression in his career.

Sunderland have a rising star between the sticks in Anthony Patterson, but he must guard against any rash decision in the face of Premier League interest.

The 23-year-old has proven himself as a goalkeeper who can be relied upon in the Championship at a relatively young age for the position, which has understandably attracted elite-level interest.

A Premier League move may prove difficult to turn down at this stage in his career, but he must ensure any departure is the right step for his development.

His performances will do little to dampen the interest in him. It's likely to be an important summer for Patterson.

Arsenal register an interest in Patterson

It has been reported by HITC that both Arsenal and Liverpool are eyeing up a move for the Black Cats goalkeeper this summer, as both clubs may need to replace their current back-up glovemen this season.

Arsenal are set to sell current no.2 Aaron Ramsdale after he lost his starting spot to Brentford loanee David Raya, expected to be made a permanent Gunner this summer, at the beginning of this campaign.

Patterson's career so far, as per Transfermarkt Team Apps Clean sheets Sunderland 120 36 Sunderland U21 53 9 Sunderland U18 28 9 Notts County 11 3

Meanwhile, at Anfield, Caoimhin Kelleher has been provided opportunities between the sticks but only as a result of the illness and injury of Alisson Becker. The Brazilian is likely to retake his position when available, and it is believed Kelleher would be open to moving to a club where he would be the main man.

That leaves a hole to fill in terms of a deputy at both clubs, with the Premier League duo thought to be tracking Patterson for this vacancy, with the Newcastle-born goalkeeper's homegrown status thought to add to the attraction.

It is no shock that Patterson has caught attention

At just 23 years old, Patterson is a very young senior goalkeeper operating at a considerably high level. This rarity, coupled with his homegrown status, makes him an attractive proposition.

He already has 120 senior appearances under his belt for Sunderland and has kept an impressive 36 clean sheets in that time.

Patterson has been the first-choice goalkeeper at the Stadium of Light for almost two full seasons now. Having made such considerable progress at a relatively young age, taking the next step in his career seems likely in the near future.

A move to a top Premier League side may look like such a progression on the face of it, but game time will be essential if he is going to realise his full potential.

Patterson's next move must be considered carefully

The report from HITC makes clear that he is being considered as a deputy by both clubs, and him unseating the recently-signed Raya or the well-established Alisson seems like a faint prospect.

Having cemented his place in the starting XI at the Stadium of Light, although he may find himself at a bigger club, in a higher league, sitting on the bench week in, week out would seem something of a downgrade.

Goalkeepers generally have a much longer shelf life than outfield players, so there is no need for Patterson to rush into his next move. He must choose his steps carefully.

A long spell away from first-team football is likely to stunt his growth, and it may not be long until a suitable step-up comes along that would see him arrive at a new club as the first choice.

European elites like Arsenal and Liverpool will be difficult names to turn down for the young star, but he must be wary that he doesn't try to jump to the top too quickly, and end up stalling his career in the process.