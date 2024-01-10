Highlights Chelsea's Andrey Santos has not lived up to the hype in England so far, leading to a loan move to Nottingham Forest that didn't work out.

Santos is now eligible to play for another team in England and is being linked with moves to Sunderland and West Brom.

A move to either club would be beneficial for the 19-year-old midfielder, who could potentially fill a vacant spot in Sunderland's midfield or add depth and competition for West Brom in their promotion push.

In the midst of their outrageously high expenditure over the last three transfer windows, Chelsea acquired promising Brazilian midfielder Andrey Santos from Vasco Da Gama in January 2023.

The Brazilian youngster has a lot of potential, but his time in England so far hasn't quite lived up to the hype.

Santos featured heavily for Chelsea during pre-season, and there were debates that he'd be a part of the squad going into the Premier League campaign, but the late signings of Moises Caicedo and Romeo Lavia meant that opportunities would be limited.

The midfielder was then sent out on loan to Nottingham Forest in the hope of getting some experience in the Premier League, but having featured for just seven minutes in the Premier League, the midfielder was recalled by the Blues at the start of January.

As Santos had featured already for Forest this season, if he were to have played in Chelsea's FA Cup tie against Preston North End, the Brazilian would have not have been able to make another move until the end of the season due to FA rulings.

Having not played in the FA Cup tie, Santos is eligible to play for another team in England, and Mauricio Pochettino has revealed the next steps for the Brazilian midfielder.

"Andrey is now going to Brazil to join the national team for a month', said Pochettino in a recent press conference. "During this time, we will decide if it's good to move on loan or stay with us once he comes back from Brazil'.

Andrey Santos has been linked with Championship clubs

As revealed by Graeme Bailey on HITC sport, the Brazilian midfielder has been linked with a move to both Sunderland and West Brom in recent weeks, so the quotes from Mauricio Pochettino could get fans of either club excited ahead of what is likely to be a busy transfer window for both clubs.

It must be noted that with Santos going away with the Brazil national side to qualify for the Olympics, the Brazilian would not feature for any club until mid-February, and with loan spots looking sacred to some teams, it may still be a risk to bring him in during the January transfer window.

How Andrey Santos would fit in at Sunderland or West Brom

The 19-year-old hardly featured for the struggling Forest side in the Premier League, so a move to the Championship would be a smart one for the Brazilian, who is likely to feature for either side in their quest for promotion.

Both West Brom and Sunderland currently occupy the two final play-off spots, and with other teams around them both being linked with reinforcements, it's likely that both clubs will be interested in strengthening their sides as well.

Sunderland midfielder Pierre Ekwah has been linked with a move to the Premier League in recent weeks, so a move for Santos could see the Brazilian come in as a like for like replacement and slot nicely into a vacant midfield spot.

West Brom on the other hand already have a number of reliable midfielders in the likes of Alex Mowatt, Okay Yokusulu and Jayson Molumby, but the addition of Santos would show their intent towards gaining promotion, in what is looking like an extremely competitive battle for the play-offs.