Sunderland and West Brom need to consider Wigan Athletic man if the Latics suffer relegation: Opinion

Clubs up and down the country will be well underway in their preparations for the summer transfer window and will be drafting up lists of potential targets.

Of course, the fact that a lot of teams are either competing for promotion or looking to avoid relegation means that a lot of clubs will be compiling two different lists.

Sunderland and West Brom both find themselves outside of the Championship play-off positions, however, the former are just one point from Luton Town in sixth whilst the hatters are five points adrift.

With both clubs still firmly in this mix for a top-six spot, they will both be seeking additions who could make a real impact at Championship level and fit the demands of the Premier League.

One player who could appear on the lists of both clubs ahead of the opening of the summer transfer window is Wigan Athletic attacker Callum Lang.

The 24-year-old, who is a right winger by trade, is also able to operate on the opposite flank, as a number 10 and as a striker, proving to be an important source of versatility.

Lang was absolutely fantastic last season as the Latics secured promotion via winning League One, scoring 15 goals and providing 10 assists in 42 appearances.

Unable to progress from a goal contributions perspective, the 24-year-old has still put in very strong performances this term and has recently shown good form.

Earning plaudits high up in the game, Jamie Carragher recently took to Twitter to outline how dangerous the attacker was in a clash against Blackburn Rovers.

Think you’re a hardcore Sunderland fan? Try score 20/20 on this quiz all about the club

1 of 20 What year was Sunderland founded? 1879 1889 1899 1909

Looking at Sunderland as a potential destination, the Black Cats may look to bolster their attacking options in the summer when Amad Diallo returns to Manchester United.

The fact that Lang is a versatile option could appeal to Tony Mowbray, with lang being able to deliver a high level of performance wherever he is tasked with operating.

Mowbray has played a vital part in the development of lots of young players in recent seasons and Lang could reach even higher heights under his stewardship.

The 24-year-old’s direct running and ability to beat the man already meets the demands of what the Sunderland boss wants from his wide men and it does seem to be a rather good match.

As for West Brom, Lang’s ability to create chances and work himself into good positions would appeal to a manager like Corberan.

With Marc Albrighton only arriving on loan, it would be no surprise if the Baggies enter the market for an attacking winger in the summer.

A player that can also operate up top and as a number 10, this level of attacking versatility would only improve Corberan’s squad.

Possessing exciting wingers like Jed Wallace and Grady Diangana, Lang provides a different kind of attacking service, combining his creativity and direct running to cause problems for opposing defences.

Wigan are battling to survive the Championship drop and if they fail in that, then Lang may want to remain in the second tier and a smaller fee might be required.