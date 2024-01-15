Highlights West Ham attacker Divin Mubama is attracting interest from Championship clubs Sunderland and West Brom, as well as Premier League side Everton.

Mubama made 16 senior appearances for the Hammers since breaking into their first-team last season.

The 19-year-old is out of contract in the summer, although West Ham have offered him a new deal.

Championship duo Sunderland and West Brom are both interested in West Ham attacker Divin Mubama.

That's according to a report from The Daily Mail, who say that Premier League side Everton are also keen on the teenager.

Mubama catching the eye with West Ham this season

Having come through the youth ranks at West Ham, Mubama is now starting to make something of a name for himself at senior level in recent times.

Since the start of last season, the 19-year-old has made 16 first-team appearances in all competitions for David Moyes' side, producing some exciting performances in the process.

During that time, the attacker has already scored one goals and provided one assist for the Hammers.

As a result of that, it seems as though Mubama is now starting to attract plenty of attention from elsewhere, with the January transfer window now open.

Sunderland and West Brom keen on Mubama swoop

Judging by this latest update from The Daily Mail, it seems as though interest in the teenager is now growing.

It is claimed that both Sunderland and West Brom have been monitoring the progress of Mubama recently, with Everton also thought to have been doing the same.

However, the Hammers are apparently reluctant to let the attacker go out on loan in the January transfer window as things stand.

Currently, the teenager is set to see his contract at London Stadium expire at the end of this season, when he could therefore leave the club on a free transfer, although his age means they would be entitled to some compensation.

Beyond that, it is noted that West Ham have offered Mubama a new contract to extend his stay with the club, something they will no doubt be keen for him to sign.

Sunderland and West Brom enjoying impressive season

Both West Brom and Sunderland have had positive campaigns in the Championship up until now.

As things stand, the Baggies are fifth in the table, having taken 45 points from 27 games since the start of the season.

Meanwhile, Sunderland sit seventh in the table, only outside the play-off places on goal difference.

West Brom's next fixture sees them travel to Carrow Road to face Norwich City on Saturday afternoon, while Sunderland are due to host Hull City at The Stadium of Light on Friday night, in front of the Sky Sports cameras.

Mubama would be a good signing for West Brom or Sunderland

It does feel as though Mubama would be a very good signing for one of these interested Championship clubs.

Both West Brom and Sunderland do look as though they could benefit from some attacking reinforcements in the not too distant future.

Mubama is someone who can fill that void for one of these two sides, and the promise he is already showing at Premier League level with West Ham, suggests he can be a major asset further down the line, especially as he improves with experience.

Indeed, it would be a major coup to land this deal, especially considering it seems clear that West Ham do not want to let him go, so it does make sense that Sunderland and West Brom are looking into this deal, when considering his contract situation may mean he is soon available for a move.