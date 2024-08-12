Highlights Sunderland and West Brom interested in loaning Bournemouth's Daniel Jebbison for striking options in Championship.

Jebbison shows potential with physical strength and finishing ability, making him an attractive prospect for loan.

Black Cats and Baggies in need of natural number nine, with Jebbison potentially filling void due to his skill set.

Sunderland and West Brom are among a host of clubs interested in signing Bournemouth striker Daniel Jebbison on loan.

The 21-year-old came through the ranks at Sheffield United, but he sealed a move to the Cherries in the summer after his contract at Bramall Lane expired.

However, the Premier League side see Jebbison as a long-term signing, so a temporary switch to the Championship has been mooted.

And, in a fresh update, Sky Sports reporter James Savundra revealed that he is a target for both Sunderland and Albion as they look to strengthen in attack.

“Daniel Jebbison is on a list of options that Sunderland are considering. Also of interest to West Brom. Expected to be plenty of competition from Championship clubs to sign him on-loan this season.”

Bournemouth likely to delay Daniel Jebbison decision

With Dominic Solanke having joined Spurs in a huge summer transfer, it seems highly unlikely that Bournemouth will sanction a move for Jebbison right now.

He has featured regularly for Andoni Iraola during pre-season, which includes coming off the bench and scoring the winner against Girona on Saturday.

So, until a replacement for Solanke arrives, you would imagine the Cherries are looking to retain the youngster, but they are making moves to bring in a new number nine.

It has been reported that FC Porto have rejected an approach from the south coast outfit for Evanilson.

Daniel Jebbison could flourish in the Championship

However, you can understand why clubs are willing to wait to sign Jebbison, as he has all the tools to do well in the Championship at this stage of his career.

Whilst his record at Sheffield United isn’t that impressive, it’s important to remember just how young he is, and many of those appearances were from the bench.

Daniel Jebbison's Career Stats (Source: Transfermarkt) Club Appearances Goals Sheffield United 35 3 Burton Albion (loan) 23 9

In terms of his ability, Jebbison is physically strong, he can run in behind, and he is a decent finisher, so it feels like he could click into gear and do well in the Championship.

Bournemouth certainly see a lot in the player, which is why they brought him in, as they feel he will be able to play in the Premier League in the years to come.

Sunderland and West Brom’s striker situation

It’s easy to see why Sunderland and the Baggies are tracking Jebbison, as they’re both in need of a natural number nine.

It has been something of a problem position for the Black Cats since the start of last season, with the club yet to address it, much to the frustration of the fans.

So, Jebbison would be a welcome addition, and Sunderland could offer him the regular football that Bournemouth are likely to insist on.

With West Brom, despite Josh Maja’s hat-trick against QPR on Saturday, it’s also an area that they will want to improve, as Brandon Thomas-Asante’s sale to Coventry City has left them light on numbers.

Daryl Dike remains out injured, and even with Devante Cole having joined, bringing in a striker is likely to be one of the priorities for Carlos Corberan in the next few weeks.