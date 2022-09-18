Sunderland and Swansea set to battle for behind the scenes addition

Championship sides Sunderland and Swansea City are both keen to appoint Adam Ashgar to their coaching team, journalist Adam Asghar has reported.

Following a brief playing career, Asghar stepped into coaching at a relatively young age, when he took on a role coaching in Motherwell’s youth setup.

Asghar then made a move to Dundee United in March 2019, taking over a senior academy head coach at Tannadice Park.

However, the 28-year-old recently left the Scottish Premiership club, who have endured a poor start to the season, and it seems he is now attracting some considerable attention from English football’s second-tier.

According to this latest update, Sunderland and Swansea are now engaged in a battle to secure the services of Asghar behind the scenes.

It is thought that both clubs are in talks with the 28-year-old about adding him to their backroom staff, with the view to taking on a role in the development side of the club.

Have these 15 players played for both Sunderland and Swansea?

1 of 15 Jermain Defoe? Yes No

Sunderland have enjoyed a solid return to the Championship this season, sitting fifth in the table, while Swansea are 16th after their win over Hull on Saturday.

The Verdict

This does look as though it could be a rather solid appointment for one of these Championship clubs.

Asghar clearly has plenty of experience in working with developing young players, having done so for several years now in Scotland.

As a result, the sort of role he would be filling at either Sunderland or Swansea is one he knows well, and could certainly be important in terms of sourcing future long term assets for those clubs, reducing the need for investment in the transfer window.

With that in mind, this could be an important battle for one of these clubs to win, meaning even this could prove a statement of intent for whoever makes that appointment.