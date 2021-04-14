Sunderland and Swansea lining up summer swoop for 19-year-old

Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder Marc Leonard is attracting interest from a host of clubs, including EFL outfits Swansea City and Sunderland, per the Daily Record.

Leonard was a promising youngster a few years ago and was training with Scotland’s under-21 squad at the age of just 15, and in 2018 he swapped Hearts for the Seagulls as he penned scholarship terms with the Premier League club.

Leonard has been starring for Brighton’s under-18’s for the last few years, but now at the age of 19 he has been playing regularly for the under-23’s in the Premier League 2 competition.

He’s played 12 times for the squad and bagged two assists this season, and has had experience against Football League teams in the EFL Trophy, starting matches against AFC Wimbledon and Charlton Athletic.

Are these 17 facts about Sunderland’s club badge true or false?

1 of 17 Sunderland introduced their first ever badge in 1913? True False

With his Brighton contract up at the end of the season though, it looks like there will be a struggle to find a pathway into the first-team, especially with the competition he faces from other youngsters such as January signing Moises Caicedo.

Leonard is said to be ‘weighing up interest’ from both Swansea and Sunderland, but there are also reportedly clubs in Scotland who want to bring the teenager back to his home nation to continue his development.

The Verdict

The 19-year-old could be a really smart pick-up for either EFL side that are said to be interested in him.

We all know that Steve Cooper has a great track record of coaching young players with England, and a lot of his Swansea squad right now are young up-and-comers.

Sunderland meanwhile would represent a move closer to home for Leonard but if the Black Cats do remain in League One next season, it would surely mean a chance of first-team football.

Even at his young age, Leonard does not want to be playing development squad football for the next few years and a little drop down the English footballing pyramid may not do him much harm whatsoever.