Sunderland and Swansea City join French sides in race for Aston Villa player

Swansea City and Sunderland are interested in striking a loan deal for Aston Villa midfielder Morgan Sanson, according to this morning’s report from Jeunes Footeux.

The Frenchman has made just 19 Premier League appearances for Steven Gerrard’s side since his arrival from Marseille in January last year, failing to make the impact he would have wanted at Villa Park.

Also failing to make a single competitive appearance for the club this term, he hasn’t even been able to get on the pitch when he’s been available on the substitutes bench in recent games, being stuck behind the likes of Jacob Ramsey, Douglas Luiz and John McGinn in the pecking order.

Leander Dendoncker and Marvelous Nakamba are available as alternative options as well, leaving the 28-year-old way down the pecking order at this stage despite previously establishing himself as a success in his home nation.

He could potentially win more game time elsewhere though, with the Swans and the Black Cats both believed to be keen on taking him on a loan deal as they seemingly look to bolster their options in the middle of the park.

According to this report, he is keen to leave the club and that is a boost to both second-tier sides, though Lille and Strasbourg are also believed to be in the race.

The Verdict:

Although a step down to the second tier would be humiliating for the 28-year-old, he could be excited to join Swansea considering the attractive style of football they play and he could end up being one of the first names on the teamsheet there.

A lot of credit has to go to Jay Fulton following Flynn Downes’ departure – but Russell Martin may be keen to bring in a player to change the former and Joe Allen for a starting spot alongside Matt Grimes.

And there’s every chance they could be pushing for promotion if they can tighten up their defence, so this wouldn’t be the worst career move for him if he did make the temporary jump to South Wales.

Tony Mowbray also has an exciting project going on at Sunderland and the chance to work with a player like Amad Diallo may be too good to turn down for the French player who will be desperate to get more minutes under his belt.

But he was successful in France and that’s why Lille and Strasbourg probably have a very good chance of winning this race despite the Swans and the Black Cats potentially giving him the option to remain in the UK.