Sunderland and Sheffield Wednesday dealt transfer disappointment as 26-year-old’s next destination is confirmed

St Mirren have announced the signing of St Johnstone defender Scott Tanser, who was reportedly a target for a number of Football League clubs, including Barnsley, Sunderland and Sheffield Wednesday.

Tanser has spent the last four years with St Johnstone, making 139 appearances in all competitions for the club, who he helped to a historic domestic cup double earlier this season.

But with his St Johnstone contract expiring this summer, the left-back has been a man in demand going into the new season, with Barnsley, Sunderland, Sheffield Wednesday, Shrewsbury and Doncaster all credited with an interest in bringing the 26-year-old to the EFL for next season.

Now though, those clubs have all seemingly been left disappointed in their attempts to secure the services of Tanser, who is now set to stay in Scotland for the time being.

It was announced on Monday that Tanser has now signed for St Mirren on a permanent deal, following his departure from their Scottish top-flight rivals.

The defender has put pen to paper on a one-year deal with St Mirren, who hold the option to extend that contract by a further 12 months, effectively securing his future with the club until the end of the 2022/23 season.

The Verdict

I do think that this will be a source of disappointment for those associated with the likes of Sunderland and Sheffield Wednesday.

Both of those clubs will be targeting promotion from League One next season, and do look as though they could benefit from adding to their options at left-back if they are to do that.

Given the experience that Tanser has of playing at top-flight level in Scotland, and winning trophies, with St Johnstone, it does seem as though he could have been a useful addition for those sides.

Now though, that deal is not going to happen for this season at least, meaning you do feel as though these clubs who have been linked will have to look for some alternative targets heading into the summer transfer window.