Sunderland and Sheffield United eyeing move for Premier League attacker

Sheffield United and Sunderland are keen on Brighton and Hove Albion attacker Reda Khadra.

That is according to Alan Nixon via Patreon, who states that the ex-Blackburn Rovers loanee is a wanted man in the Championship.

Khadra spent last term on loan with Blackburn in the second tier, and caught the eye in his 27 second-tier appearances.

In those matches, the versatile German forward scored four goals and registered three assists.

It is also reported by Nixon that if Brighton were to allow Khadra to depart permanently this summer, Belgian side Anderlecht would be keen to agree a deal.

Sheffield United could certainly do with some of the attacking threat that Reda Khadra provided for Blackburn last season.

The Blades have a gaping hole in their squad after Morgan Gibbs-White returned to his parent club this summer and if an agreement was reached, they would hope the 21-year-old could somewhat fill the void.

Sunderland, meanwhile, are likely assessing all areas ahead of their return to the Championship following their League One play-off success.

Alex Neil, though, admitted recently that no signings were imminent at the club, but did state that the club still had plenty to do in the window.

Reda Khadra has one year left on his Brighton and Hove Albion contract.

The Verdict

If Reda Khadra is not going to get regular game time at Brighton next season, the club should look to move him on this summer.

Whether that be a loan or a permanent move, at his age, and after impressing for Blackburn last season, the young German will surely be wanting to feature regularly in 2022/23.

You would think he would do well for either side should he be loaned to them this summer.

Given that Sunderland have just wrapped up Jack Clarke, perhaps Sheffield United and the opportunity to once again compete at the sharp end of the division could be a good next step in the youngster’s career.