Sunderland and Ross McCrorie: What do we know so far? Is it likely to happen?

This looks set to be a massive week for Sunderland, who take on Lincoln City in their two-legged League One play-off semi-final.

Beyond that, this summer will be the first transfer window since the arrival of new owner Kyril Louis-Dreyfus and it would be no surprise to see the North East club do a fair bit of business.

Among the potential arrivals could be Aberdeen’s Ross McCrorie, who has been linked with the Black Cats recently.

We’ve examined what we know so far, to outline whether it’s likely to happen…

What do we know so far?

The Daily Record reported on Sunday that McCrorie was on Sunderland’s wanted list ahead of the summer window.

It is understood that the North East club are weighing up a bid of more than £800,000 for the 23-year-old but any such bid is likely to hinge on whether they’re promoted to the Championship via the play-offs.

McCrorie turned down the chance to move to the Stadium of Light in 2019, opting to join Portsmouth on loan instead but after a season that’s seen him impress in a range of positions for Aberdeen, it appears they’re keen to try again.

One of the key issues facing the Black Cats is that they’re not the only club keen with SPFL champions Rangers and Watford, who have been promoted back to the Premier League, both said to be interested.

The versatile Scotsman, who is capable of playing in defence or midfield, is contracted at Pittodrie until 2024, which means Aberdeen are in a strong negotiating position.

The Scottish club has already turned down a £2 million offer for Lewis Ferguson, showing they’re willing to play hardball over transfers this summer.

8 of these 20 players never scored a goal for Sunderland – Can you identify them?

1 of 20 Did Paddy McNair score a goal for Sunderland? Yes No

Is it likely to happen?

If they’re promoted to the Championship then don’t rule out McCrorie arriving at the Stadium of Light.

You feel the new Sunderland ownership is likely to spend this summer, particularly if it’s in preparation for life back in the second tier.

The interest of Watford and Rangers does pose a potential issue but you’d question whether either of those clubs need him.

Sunderland do and that could put them in the driving seat.