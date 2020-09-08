Sunderland and Portsmouth dealt transfer blow as rival club nears Bristol City agreement

Peterborough United are reportedly set to win the race for Bristol City playmaker Sammie Szmodics amid strong interest from Portsmouth and Sunderland.

The 24-year-old was hugely impressive while on loan with the Posh in the second half of last season – scoring four goals and adding four assists in 10 games.

City boss Dean Holden confirmed last night that there was interest in Szmodics – with Peterborough, Portsmouth, and Sunderland all thought to be keen – and hinted a deal was close.

According to Gregor MacGregor from the Bristol Post, the Posh are set to win the race for the attacking midfielder.

It is understood the City player has travelled to London Road to have a medical for the League One club after the Robins accepted a bid for in excess of £1 million for him.

Szmodics joined the Ashton Gate outfit last summer from Colchester United but has found opportunities hard to come by – featuring just four times in total.

Holden has an excess of central midfielders available to him at the moment, with Chris Brunt joining the club yesterday.

MacGregor has claimed that City will make a profit on Szmodics, having paid £700,000 for him last summer, and that this deal will almost cover the money spent on signing Joe Williams from Wigan.

The Verdict

This looks like a move that will suit all parties but it’s a shame to see Szmodics leave City without getting a proper chance.

He’s featured just four times for the Robins but now seems to be close to joining the Posh.

It’s a fantastic signing for them, given the success he had last season, and deals a setback to promotion rivals Pompey and Sunderland – who were both thought to be keen.

The Ashton Gate faithful will likely be disappointed that he’s moving permanently but the news that this deal will almost cover the signing of Williams does ease that blow.