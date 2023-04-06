Sunderland winger, Patrick Roberts, has been backed by Alex Rae to kick on under the management of Tony Mowbray.

Roberts was with both Fulham and Manchester City in the early part of his career, spending time out on loan during his spell with the latter. Of six separate loans, only Celtic saw the best of the attacking midfielder really, with 18 goals and 26 assists across 78 appearances.

How is Patrick Roberts getting on with Sunderland?

Sunderland is Roberts' first permanent club since City, having joined in January 2022. After helping the club achieve promotion back to the Championship through the play-offs, the winger signed a two-year deal with the Black Cats.

Stepping back up into the Championship this season, the 26-year-old has four goals and five assists for the Black Cats and has played his part in helping the club transition well in the second-tier.

"On his day, he's brilliant," former Sunderland midfielder, Alex Rae, told Grosvenor Casinos.

"He needs to add to his numbers but the level of consistency he's added to the team is really encouraging.

"I spoke to Tony Mowbray and he seems to have settled down now."

In the eyes of Rae, we've not yet seen Roberts at his peak, despite the fact his career has flashed on to the point where he's 26.

He continued: "Patrick is at a good age now. He's still only 26-years-old and there's a lot of room for development."

Roberts previously thrived at a big club in Celtic and, interestingly, Sunderland is another big crowd the winger is catching the eye of.

"He's also used to playing in front of big numbers with Sunderland having regularly got 35,000-40,000 fans so when taking that into consideration, who knows where he can go from here," Rae continued.

Roberts was brought to Sunderland by Alex Neil, who left the Stadium of Light earlier in 2022/23 for Stoke City. Mowbray has come in and inherited a young squad, looking to build something in the North East over the coming years.

In Rae's eyes, he could be perfect for Roberts.

Rae concluded: "He must be playing with confidence because he has been one of the standouts this season in the Championship.

"He's at the right place at the right time and under a manager like Tony Mowbray, he can really kick on."

How key is Roberts for Sunderland?

The talent has always been there with Roberts, it's just been hard for him to settle anywhere in his career given he was always on loan.

Even his stint at Celtic came over a year+ period, indicating that mid-to-long-term agreements really suit him.

That's what he's got at Sunderland and it's no coincidence that this is some of the best football we've seen from Roberts in some time now.

He's a vital cog under Mowbray and will be even more important over the next 12 months as the club look to challenge for a place back in the Premier League.