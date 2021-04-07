Sunderland and Otis Khan: What do we know so far? Is a transfer likely to happen?

Even if Sunderland don’t win promotion this season, fans will still be looking forward to the first transfer window under Kyril Louis-Dreyfus.

Of course, the financial implications of another year outside the Championship could impact their plans, but new signings will happen either way.

And, as exclusively revealed by Football League World, one man who is on the radar of the Black Cats is Tranmere Rovers’ Otis Khan.

Whilst he wouldn’t be a big-money addition that would get fans really excited, bringing in Khan could be considered a shrewd move as he has shone in League Two this season and is out of contract in the summer.

Here we assess whether a move for the player is realistic…

What do we know so far?

FLW understands that Preston North End and Portsmouth have joined Sunderland in keeping tabs on the 25-year-old midfielder.

As mentioned, his contract situation means that he is an attractive option for clubs, particularly those operating on a stricter budget given the current financial climate.

Tranmere would love to keep Khan, but realistically he is going to assess all of his options in the summer.

Is a transfer likely to happen?

Yes, it’s hard to see Khan staying when you consider the clubs that are looking at him.

The fact he will be a free agent means that he is a low risk move, and even if Tranmere do win promotion, they could struggle to keep hold of the former Mansfield man.

That’s not to say that he will definitely move to Sunderland, but it does seem inevitable that Khan will be on the move in the summer.