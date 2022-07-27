Sunderland and Norwich battling to sign 32-year-old free agent

Championship sides Sunderland and Norwich are both interested in signing goalkeeper Joel Robles, journalist Jose Alvarez has claimed.

Robles is no stranger to English football, having previously spent five years in the Premier League with Everton, making 65 appearances for the Toffees in total.

Having left Everton in 2018, the goalkeeper than joined Real Betis, but after leaving the club earlier this season following the expiry of his contract, he is now a free agent.

Can you get 30/30 on this Norwich City quiz?

1 of 30 In what year were Norwich City formed? 1902 1906 1910 1914

That it seems, could potentially set the 32-year-old up for a return to England in the next few weeks.

According to this latest update, it is Sunderland and Norwich who are now the clubs showing the most interest in Robles, as the battle for the goalkeeper’s services appears to heat up.

However, the two Championship sides are not the only ones keen on a deal for Robles, with Belgian outfit Club Brugge also said to be taking an interest in the 32-year-old.

👀Hay PUJA por JOEL ROBLES 🌏Sunderland, Norwich y Brujas, los equipos que han mostrado más interés. 👉🏻Vía @10JoseAlvarez. pic.twitter.com/tHCFbUGv5n — El Chiringuito TV (@elchiringuitotv) July 27, 2022

The Verdict

This is an interesting one to consider from the perspective of both Norwich and Sunderland.

For Norwich, it could be argued that another goalkeeper is not really necessary, given they already have the likes of Tim Krul, Angus Gunn, Michael McGovern and Dan Barden to call on between the posts.

By contrast, Sunderland’s options are limited in that area, with only Anthony Patterson and new signing Alex Bass to name as senior ‘keepers as things stand.

Given both of those are still at a relatively early stage of their career, the experience of someone such as Robles could be helpful, meaning this would seem to be a more logical deal for the Black Cats.