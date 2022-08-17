Sunderland and Middlesbrough could roll the dice on PL loanee in search for new striker: Opinion

With 15 days to go before the end of the summer transfer window, Middlesbrough boss Chris Wilder has made it clear he believes the Championship club still have work to do.

He’s not been afraid to make his feelings clear in press conferences amid a fairly underwhelming start to the new campaign while, according to the Hartlepool Mail, the Teessiders are still searching for two new strikers despite bringing in both Marcus Forss and Matthew Hoppe already.

At North East rivals Sunderland, Alex Neil has indicated he’s been pushing hard to encourage the club to strengthen his squad further and with only two number nine options himself – Ross Stewart and Ellis Simms – that is an area he will likely want to bolster before the September 1st deadline.

The Black Cats and Boro aren’t alone in their search for more forward firepower, though, as Manchester City’s Liam Delap is reportedly on his way to Stoke City while West Bromwich Albion are said to be considering a move for free agent striker Lewis Grabban as they look to add forward depth.

One player that the two clubs should be considering with the end of the window not far away is Leicester City’s George Hirst.

The 23-year-old impressed while on loan at Portsmouth last season. His 15 goals in 45 appearances are not outstanding numbers but when you consider that 11 of those came in the final 17 League One games, it shows a player that took a little bit of time to settle but found some fantastic form when he did.

Both Sunderland and Boro already have first choice forwards in the building, which should allow them to be patient and give the Leicester player the time he needs to adapt to the Championship.

According to The News, Hirst is set to sign a new deal with the Foxes before being loaned out so he will be available should Neil or Wilder show an interest.

His lack of experience at second tier level means he is not a sure thing but he’s a player with plenty of talent so it may be worth the North East clubs rolling the dice as they search for more options up top.