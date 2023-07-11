Sunderland have turned their attention away from Everton forward Tom Cannon after finding he won't be able to be recruited within their budget, according to the Liverpool Echo.

The Black Cats haven't been afraid to spend money in the transfer market since their return to the Championship, forking out on fees for the likes of Daniel Ballard and Jack Clarke and also spending money this summer in their quest to improve and reduce their need to use the loan market.

Tony Mowbray's side have already been strengthened in a number of areas, but they are still lacking firepower up top with Ross Stewart still on the sidelines and the Wearside outfit not having a huge amount of depth in this area.

Joe Gelhardt has now returned to Leeds United and with Ellis Simms not sealing a return, opting to move to Coventry City instead, the Black Cats will need to look at alternative targets.

How much were Sunderland going to bid for Tom Cannon?

Alan Nixon's report on Sunday claimed that the Wearside club were prepared to bid around £3m for Cannon in their reported quest to take the Irishman to the Stadium of Light on a full-time basis.

That would have been a sizeable offer considering they haven't cashed in on any valuable players this summer and need to ensure they continue to abide by the EFL's financial rules.

The £3m bid was set to contain bonuses too - and the Toffees may have tried to force the Black Cats to insert a sell-on clause into any Cannon deal - with the 20-year-old only likely to improve and become more valuable.

What is Luton Town's stance on Tom Cannon?

The Liverpool Echo also believes that Luton aren't in the race for Cannon at this point, something that comes as no surprise considering they already have quite a few forward options at their disposal.

Chiedozie Ogbene joined recently to provide competition for the likes of Elijah Adebayo, Carlton Morris and Cauley Woodrow, with other areas potentially needing to be focused on at the moment.

This reported stance from Luton and fresh update on the Black Cats' pursuit of Cannon is a boost for Preston North End, who are interested in taking their former loan man back to Deepdale.

Are Sunderland taking the right stance on Tom Cannon?

£3m is a hefty amount and it wouldn't have been a surprise if the Toffees decided to demand a lot more than that.

Having lost Simms, Sean Dyche's side are in desperate need of more attacking firepower, so selling Cannon without having a replacement in the building wouldn't make sense for them.

Instead, the Black Cats need to try and complete a cheaper deal, although the 20-year-old would have been an excellent signing if his loan spell at Preston was anything to go by.

They could potentially look to bring the young player in on loan - but they will want to develop their own young assets and not have to rely too much on the loan market.

If they are in desperate need of bringing in another forward towards the latter stages of the window and Cannon is available on loan, they should look to bring him in but Mowbray's side can afford to weigh up their options for now.