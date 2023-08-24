Highlights Silko Thomas has announced his departure from Chelsea after spending 10 years at the club, thanking them for the opportunity to develop.

The young player has attracted interest from Sunderland and Leicester City, with both clubs looking to compete for promotion to the Premier League.

Thomas has yet to make his breakthrough at the senior level, but his talent makes him an appealing prospect for either club.

Silko Thomas has announced his departure from Chelsea amid speculation over his future.

The 19-year-old has been linked with moves to Sunderland and Leicester City during the summer transfer window.

It has been reported that the Foxes have been keeping tabs on the player throughout the summer.

Meanwhile, the Chelsea starlet has been training with the U21 team at the Stadium of Light ahead of a potential move to Tony Mowbray’s side.

Thomas has come through the ranks of the Chelsea academy system, but never made an appearance for the first team squad.

What is the latest surrounding Silko Thomas’ future?

The youngster has posted to social media a heartfelt goodbye message to the London club.

The player spent 10 years at Stamford Bridge, where he has developed into an exciting young prospect.

While he has been unable to make it with the Blues, there is still some expectation that he will be more than capable of competing at a senior level when given the opportunity.

“My time at Chelsea has come to an end, 10 years of many enjoyable memories, lessons learnt and many friends turned to brothers,” wrote Thomas, via Instagram.

“I’d like to thank the club and coaching staff for the opportunity to develop, wish you all nothing but the best.”

What next for Silko Thomas?

It remains to be seen where Thomas will be plying his trade next, with speculation persisting over his future.

The transfer window will close next week, but because the youngster was released by Chelsea he should have extra time to sort out the next step in his career as free agents can be registered beyond 1 September.

That he trained with Sunderland earlier in the summer suggests that the Black Cats could be in a prime position to capture the player’s signature, but Leicester could also make a concrete move for Thomas.

Both clubs will be aiming to compete for promotion to the Premier League this season.

Leicester have made a positive step towards that goal by starting their campaign off with three wins from three in the Championship.

New manager Enzo Maresca has got his team earning results as they adapt to his style of play.

Meanwhile, Mowbray’s side have just three points from a possible nine, winning one and losing their other two league fixtures so far.

The Black Cats return to action this weekend to face Coventry City on 26 August, while Maresca’s team travel to Rotherham United.

Would Silko Thomas be a good Championship-level signing?

Thomas has yet to make his breakthrough into senior level so it is difficult to judge his readiness for life in the Championship.

But he is a promising young talent that could offer a lot to either of these prospective clubs.

Sunderland have proven themselves as a great place for youngsters to go to earn regular first team minutes at a senior level, making them an appealing destination for someone like Thomas.

But Leicester look more ready to compete for a place in the Premier League, and the chance to work under Maresca could also make for a tempting offer, so it remains to be seen where he ends up.