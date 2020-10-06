Sunderland and Leeds United locked in talks over potential transfer agreement

Sunderland have entered talks with Leeds United as they look to win the race to sign promising youngster Robbie Gotts on loan.

The 20-year-old is very highly-rated at Elland Road and he was on the fringes of the first-team as Marcelo Bielsa’s men won the Championship title in style last season.

Obviously, promotion to the Premier League, and the new signings that have arrived at Thorp Arch, has limited Gotts chances now and it appears that he could be set for a temporary switch.

Hull and Huddersfield have been linked with the midfielder in in recent days but the Northern Echo have confirmed that the Black Cats have started discussions with the Whites as they look to steal a march on their rivals.

The update claims that Phil Parkinson is a fan of the player and whilst the Championship Terriers would normally hold the advantage if they firmed up their interest, Leeds’ priority is to ensure Gotts gets regular minutes, which could happen at the Stadium of Light.

This would be one of two potential signings the Wearside outfit are hoping to finalise before the deadline on October 16.

The verdict

You can understand why there is a lot of interest in Gotts as he is a tidy footballer and could make a big impact in the lower leagues.

So, he would be a smart capture for Sunderland if they can get it over the line and he would also be able to play in a few positions that will help Parkinson over the course of the season.

The fact talks are underway is a positive and he should get the regular football that Leeds want in the north-east, so there’s no clear obstacles preventing this from happening.

Thoughts? Let us know in the comments below.