Sunderland and Ipswich Town set to go toe-to-toe in pursuit of midfielder

Sunderland and Ipswich Town are clubs seemingly interested in offering Luke Thomas a pathway out of Barnsley this January, with the Tykes likely to allow the midfielder to move away from Oakwell.

That’s the latest according to East Anglian Daily Times, with Ipswich boss, Paul Lambert, seemingly very keen to strengthen his side’s attacking options heading into the New Year.

However, they will face competition from League One rivals, Sunderland. Lee Johnson is still getting his feet settled under the table at the Stadium of Light, with the aim of leading the Black Cats back into the Championship.

Currently, Ipswich are sat seventh in the disrupted League One table, whilst Sunderland are lower down in 11th. Both, though, do have a top-six chance given the tight nature of the division.

Thomas, 21, has made 17 appearances for Barnsley in the Championship this season. However, he’s failed to register a goal or an assist, with six of those appearances coming in the starting XI.

Last year, he was a much more consistent feature, clocking up five goal involvements as Barnsley survived dramatically under Gerhard Struber.

This season, Valérien Ismaël has Barnsley pushing towards the play-offs heading into the New Year. However, he’d be open to allowing Thomas to leave the club.

The Verdict

Thomas is a player with plenty to like about him.

He’s a midfielder that offers some real attacking instinct, which would benefit both Sunderland and Ipswich.

The way things have fallen this season, both could do with a little bit of additional zip to their side, which Thomas would provide.

