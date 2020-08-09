Sunderland and Ipswich Town interested in experienced marksman

Sunderland and Ipswich Town are both interested in making a move for former Blackburn Rovers forward Danny Graham this summer, according to the East Anglian Daily Times.

Graham’s four-year spell at Ewood Park came to an end following the end of the Championship campaign, with the 34-year-old’s contract having come to an end – and having scored four goals and provided one assist in 39 league appearances last term the forward showed he still has lots to offer especially at League One level.

Sunderland will be in need of adding to their attacking options this summer having found goals hard to come by at times in League One last term as they missed out on a top-six finish, and Parkinson could look to move to re-sign Graham for the Black Cats after he spent three years at the club between 2013 and 2016.

Ipswich, meanwhile, are thought to be keen on bringing Graham to Portman Road having already lost Will Keane this summer leaving them with only James Norwood and Kayden Jackson as their out an out centre forward options – and Lambert could make a move to reunite with the forward who he signed for Blackburn on loan in 2016.

The verdict

Graham would represent a sensible acquisition for any side in League One this summer especially on a free transfer, and he showed his pedigree in the English third tier during the 2017/18 season as he scored 17 goals to fire Blackburn to promotion back to the Championship.

Given promotion will be the aims for both Ipswich and Sunderland next term, Graham’s experience could well be a major asset to whoever manages to make a move for him, and given his connection to Lambert it could mean that the Tractor Boys are able to convince him to move to Ipswich.

However, Graham might feel he has a point to prove at Sunderland having endured a challenging spell at the Stadium of Light where he failed to make much of an impact, and he could return to the club and look to prove a few doubters wrong next season.