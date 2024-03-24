Highlights Stansfield's promising start marred by erratic Birmingham City season, managerial instability affecting his performance and goal output.

Despite Stansfield's recent dry spell, his potential shines through, showing glimpses of brilliance and prowess in front of goal.

Transfer rumors surrounding Stansfield continue to swirl with interest from Sunderland and Ipswich highlighting his bright future in English football.

Jay Stansfield has proven himself to be one of the most promising young strikers in the EFL this term, with the 21-year-old’s early season exploits for Birmingham City earning him plenty of plaudits.

The former Exeter City man started the season with three goals in his first five appearances for the Blues, including a debut injury-time winner against Plymouth Argyle at St Andrews.

Currently on loan from Premier League side Fulham, the England youth international has gone on to find the net ten times for Blues in the current campaign, leading to the likes of Sunderland and Ipswich Town showing interest in the striker.

One goal in his last 11 appearances looks like a poor run of form on paper, but Stansfield hasn’t been helped by a series of unfortunate events across the campaign during his loan spell, with his efforts being unduly rewarded.

Managerial changes at Birmingham City in 2023/24

In a season that began wonderfully well under John Eustace, the powers that be at Birmingham City decided that the former Watford man wasn’t the right fit for the job, despite having his side in the top six in a surprise to many.

Wayne Rooney was appointed to replace him, with the ex-Manchester United striker overseeing a treacherous run of just two wins from 15 games to see the West Midlands club plummet from the play-off places to just above the relegation zone.

Tony Mowbray was seen as a safe pair of hands to take over once Rooney was dismissed, but with the current boss away on medical grounds, the never-ending uncertainty at the club continues.

With rumours of Gary Rowett returning to the club on an interim basis in the coming weeks, Stansfield could be playing under a fourth manager of the season - never mind the caretaker spells when there wasn’t a head honcho in charge.

All that has led to the Blues struggling to perform of late, with a lack of cohesion through the team resulting in just one point picked up from the last 18 available, and leaving them perilously close to the drop.

Birmingham sit just outside the league’s bottom three as it stands, with just goal difference separating them from Huddersfield Town in 22nd; proof that every goal matters over the course of a Championship season.

Jay Stansfield 23/24 season summary

Stansfield is proof of that, with some stunning strikes during his first season at this level proving that he is a player with a bright future ahead of him and interested clubs shouldn’t be put off by a recent dry spell in front of goal.

It is never for the want of trying for the Fulham loanee, with his effervescent performances constantly offering a glimmer of hope for Blues fans, and the ability to create something out of nothing with his tenacious hounding of defenders.

It’s not just his goalscoring ability that makes him such a standout player in the Blues side, it’s his movement and pace that gives him the ability to lure defenders into a false sense of security before he pounces to take advantage.

His recent strike against Southampton proves that point, as he latched onto a loose ball before bearing down on the Saints' goal to fire home with clinical precision and power.

Jay Stansfield 23/24 Championship stats Appearances 35 Starts 31 Goals 9 Assists 2 Shots / 90 2.67 Goals per shot on target 0.39 As of March 19th, 2024 Source: FBRef

If he was given regular service in front of goal there is no reason why Stansfield can’t find the net 20 times next season - a promotion-chasing Championship side or even bottom-half Premier League side would benefit hugely from a player with his movement and speed to glide along the turf.

Jay Stansfield transfer rumours, contract information

Ipswich bolstered their attacking ranks massively in January with the loan signing of Kieffer Moore and Ali Al-Hamadi’s arrival from AFC Wimbledon, adding the duo to the likes of Conor Chaplin, Nathan Broadhead and Omari Hutchinson in the goalscoring department.

Sunderland have had their well-documented troubles at the business end of the pitch this season, with out-and-out strikers proving to be a problem area for the Black Cats, with no forward finding the net until New Year’s Day for the Wearsiders.

At 21 years old he would fit the profile for the side in the North East; with an emphasis on developing younger talent in recent years providing a platform for players such as Jack Clarke and Amad Diallo to shine.

The four-year deal he signed at Craven Cottage before making the move to Birmingham in the summer shows how well thought of he is in West London, so a loan deal would be the obvious choice for any interested parties over the summer.

Stansfield may regret his choice of club this season but he will have plenty more to choose from for the next campaign if all goes to plan, he is far too good to be competing at the bottom of the second tier, so the Black Cats and Tractor Boys will have to fight it out for the marksman.