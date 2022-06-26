Sunderland and Huddersfield set for significant transfer boost with player set to take action

AFC Wimbledon are bracing themselves for a Jack Rudoni transfer request amid interest from Championship clubs according to the Daily Mail.

The Daily Mail are reporting that Huddersfield and Sunderland have had bids rejected for the 21-year-old with Wimbledon hoping to fetch in the region of £1m following their relegation into League Two.

The attacking midfielder’s good form for the Dons has undoubtedly attracted interest from teams in the Championship with Luton also rumoured to be in the mix.

However, Johnnie Jackson’s side are digging their heels as they hope to either keep hold of their star player, or fetch a significant fee for the talented youngster who has played over 100 games since his debut in 2019.

The £1m valuation has so far not been matched by admiring clubs which could scupper a move for Rudoni, who has just 12 months left on his contract.

It has now been suggested that this will lead to Rudoni trying to force a move away from the club with a transfer request.

Wimbledon reportedly rejected offers for Rudoni in January but are understood to have promised he would then be allowed to leave in this window.

With that not yet materialising, the ongoing impasse has left the youngster, who has trained separately this week, further unsettled and frustrated that he is being priced out of a move.

Rudoni scored 12 goals last season whilst contributing to four assists, picking up Wimbledon’s player of the year award in the process.

The Verdict

It’s a surprise that Wimbledon are still holding out on Rudoni who’s value will continue to reduce as he enters the final year of his contract.

It would be in the best interests of the club to sell and reinvest the money but it’s understandable that they want the right deal for them.

However, as time continues to tick by, interested clubs will move onto other targets, leaving Wimbledon with little choice but to accept a lower offer or risk Rudoni leaving on a free next summer.