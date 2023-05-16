Sunderland and Derby County are both interested in signing Rangers attacking midfielder Charlie Lindsay this summer, according to a report from the Daily Record (15/05, 17:33).

It is understood that the Northern Ireland Under-19 international is set to leave Ibrox this summer.

Lindsay is said to be keen on sealing a departure in order to earn the opportunity to feature at senior level next season.

Rangers signed Lindsay from Glentoran in 2020.

Despite being at the club for three years, the attacking midfielder has yet to make his bow for the club's first-team.

Lindsay has instead been utilised by Rangers' B team.

The B team currently participates in the Lowland League, which is Scotland's fifth-tier.

How has Charlie Lindsay been getting on this season amid Sunderland and Derby County interest?

Lindsay has been a stand-out performer for Rangers' B side during the current term.

In the 40 appearances that he has made in all competitions, the attacking midfielder has managed to find the back of the net on 14 occasions.

Lindsay has also chipped in with seven assists for his team-mates, six of which have been registered in the Lowland League.

The 19-year-old's contract with Rangers is set to expire this summer, and thus he will be free to find a new club if fresh terms are not agreed.

Could signing Lindsay turn out to be a good bit of business by Derby or Sunderland?

When you consider that neither side will have to pay a significant fee for Lindsay due to his contract status, this would be a relatively risk-free piece of business.

Whereas the attacking midfielder has produced some encouraging performances for Rangers' B team, a move to Sunderland or Derby would represent a significant step-up for Lindsay.

Derby are set to compete in League One again next season, while Sunderland will be playing in the Championship, or the Premier League, depending on the outcome of the play-offs.

Both clubs ought to view Lindsay as a long-term project as it will take the teenager some time to adapt to life in the Football League having never played at this level before during his career.

By learning from the guidance of Paul Warne or Tony Mowbray, there is every chance that Lindsay will make considerable strides in terms of his development as both of these managers possess a good track-record when it comes to getting the best out of players.