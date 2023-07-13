Sunderland and Coventry City are among the clubs looking to sign Manchester United youngster Noam Emeran on loan next season.

Who is Noam Emeran?

The 20-year-old French attacker joined the Red Devils in 2019 from Amiens in a £1.5m deal, and he has been playing for the development sides at Old Trafford since, where he has generally impressed.

Emeran is currently involved with Erik ten Hag’s side during their pre-season preparations, and he starred in the 2-0 friendly win over Leeds United, where he scored the opener with a well taken finish, and was a constant threat with his pace and skill down the right flank where he would cut inside.

However, with the attacking options ahead of Emeran, which includes former Sunderland loanee Amad Diallo, he knows that he won’t get game time moving forward.

Therefore, a temporary switch away could be on the cards, and Foot Mercato have claimed there is plenty of interest in the player.

They state that both Coventry and Sunderland are interested in the youngster, who is also being monitored by Anderlecht, Vitesse and Strasbourg.

Sunderland and Coventry seeking to sign Noam Emeran

Following on from that, you would expect United to sanction a move for the player, and they have shown in the past that they are picky with where the academy lads go, which is understandable.

Sunderland’s success with Diallo may give them the advantage over any of the interested clubs, as he starred on Wearside and could even be part of ten Hag’s squad for the upcoming season, such is the progress he has made.

In fairness, Mark Robins has a very good reputation for developing players as well, evident by the improvement in Viktor Gyokeres over the past two years, which is why he has just sealed a move to Sporting CP for £20m.

So, you could make a case for both clubs as the right destination for Emeran, whilst the other clubs mentioned in Europe would all have the benefit of top-flight football.

Ultimately, it will be interesting to see what’s decided, although no decision is likely to be imminent, as the winger is with United on their tour, and he will be needed until all the senior players return to the group.

Coventry & Sunderland transfer plans

It’s no surprise that both of these clubs are in the market for wide, attacking players. As mentioned, Gyokeres’ departure has left a big void of goals for Coventry to fill, and that won’t just come from one new striker. Instead, they will have to adapt the way they play, and Emeran could help on that front.

With Sunderland, Diallo’s departure is a big blow, and there are doubts about the future of Jack Clarke as well, so it’s an area that they need to focus on over the coming weeks.

It will be interesting to see where Emeran ends up, and his performance against Leeds offered a glimpse of what he’s all about, so it would be an exciting addition for either club.